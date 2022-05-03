Villarreal Vs Liverpool: 10 Things You Must Know Ahead Of UCL 2022 Second Semi-final Leg 2

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League semi-final game is arguably one of the biggest bouts for both the clubs with plenty of things at stake. Liverpool will come into the second leg with a two-goal advantage from the first leg. An own goal from Villarreal and a second goal from Sadio Mane were enough to win the first leg and Liverpool will look to build on the lead as the team eyes its third Champions League final in five years. If Liverpool finishes off Villarreal in the second leg on Tuesday, Klopp's team will play either Madrid or City in the final in Paris on May 28.

Champions League semi-final: 10 things to look forward to in the Villarreal vs Liverpool

If Liverpool manages to get past Villarreal in the second leg, the Reds would be bidding for their seventh European Cup title. For Villarreal, their semi-final second leg at home to Arsenal in 2006 and last season’s Europa League final against Man United are arguably the only matches to rival today's important fixture. Speaking about the Head-to-Head record between both the teams Liverpool and Villarreal have come up against each other once before in the Europa League 2015-16 semifinal, wherein the Reds had come out victorious 3-1 on aggregate. The last time Liverpool travelled to Villarreal, they suffered a loss in that match. Villarreal is aiming to become only the fifth Spanish team to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League by defeating Liverpool in the second leg. Coming to Unai Emery's record, the Villarreal coach has an impressive record in the knockout stage winning 31 of the 37 matches she has coached. Speaking on the recent domestic form, Villarreal were beaten 2-1 away to Alaves, with Unai Emery making eight changes in order to keep key players fresh. The defeat leaves them sitting seventh in the points table. Liverpool, on the other hand, has extended its unbeaten run to 12 games with a victory against Newcastle United in its previous match. Coming to injuries, Villarreal welcomes back key striker Gerard Moreno following a hamstring injury, however, the team will be without the service of top goalscorer Arnaut Danjuma as he is ruled out due to illness. Elsewhere, ex-Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is out due to an ACL injury, while winger Yeremi Pino will be absent again. Liverpool on the other hand has a nearly fit squad with Roberto Firmino being the only absentee. The Brazilian continues to struggle with a foot problem. Speaking of Liverpool's Champions League record, the Reds are playing their sixth Champions League semi-final overall. Their only defeat in the other five was the 4-3 aggregate loss to Chelsea back in 2008. Liverpool's clean sheet against Newcastle was their 31st in their 56 matches this season. The number is more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues. Villereal possible XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Dia Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota

Champions League semi-final: Villarreal vs Liverpool second leg live streaming

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Villarreal live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.