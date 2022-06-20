Vinicius Jr Pays Homage To Ronaldinho, Replicates Brazil Legend's Iconic 'Joga Bonito'

Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos hosted an all-star exhibition match in Miami, United States that saw several former and current stars featuring in the match. The exhibition match dubbed as 'The Beautiful Game by R10 & RC3' had former players like Rene Higuita, Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo, Cafu playing with current stars like Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and Vinicius Jr as the fans were treated to a goal feast. Vinicius was a part of Ronaldinho's team and paid tribute to the football icon by replicating his celebration after scoring a goal.

Team Ronaldinho vs Team Carlos: Vinicius Jr 'Joga Bonito' celebration

The match between Team Ronaldinho and Team Roberto Carlos saw a total of 22 goals scored by both the teams. Vinicius Jr was playing for Ronaldinho's team and the youngster had the opportunity to score a goal with Ronaldinho providing the assist. The Real Madrid star celebrated the goal by pointing to the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star and then copying his famous dance.

Ronaldinho feeding Vinicius Jr who scores and then follows it with the Ronaldinho celebration 🤩 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/sXBg922P61 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) June 19, 2022

Team Ronaldinho vs Team Carlos match highlights

The first goal of the Team Ronaldinho vs Team Carlos exhibition match was scored in the seventh minute by Ronaldinho who was provided an assist by Paulo Dybala. Team Roberto Carlos was quick to respond with Radamel Falcao finding the back of the net in the ninth minute. The Colombian striker chipped the ball in the goal following a pass from Luis Nani. Goals started to put in with both teams locked at 1-1.

Rivaldo had his own moment of magic when he and countryman Cafu played a 1-2 passing sequence which resulted in Rivaldo giving Team Carlos up 3-2 lead. However, Team Ronaldinho did not sit back and responded within minutes as Vinicius Jr provided the assist for Diogo Snow to easily slot the ball past Sebastien Frey. Rene Higuita was also called into action as he made a heroic goalline save between sticks.

Former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Babel then linked up with Paul Pogba as he provided an assist for the French midfielder to score for Team Ronaldinho. NBA legend Steve Nash who was also part of the exhibition match found his name on the scoresheet for Team Roberto Carlos after scoring the goal from inside the box. Besides Nash, former NFL superstar Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson scored a brace, and eleven-year-old Ariana Dos Santos provided an assist for Brazil and AC Milan legend Cafu to score the goal.