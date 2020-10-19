Virgil Van Dijk Set For ACL Surgery, Likely To Be RULED OUT For 2020-21 Season

Jordan Pickford's reckless tackle on Virgil van Dijk may have effectively ruled the Dutchman out for the rest of the 2020-21 season. During Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton, the Liverpool defender was forced to leave the pitch in the fifth minute after being brought down by Pickford in the box - a challenge which was not penalised by the referee Michael Oliver nor by VAR.

While Virgil van Dijk left the pitch on foot, his injury was later reported to be much severe than initially anticipated. On Sunday, Liverpool finally provided an update over his injury status, noting the defender is set to undergo surgery on his right knee injury after damaging his ligaments during Saturday's Premier League fixture.

I wish you a speedy recovery big man pic.twitter.com/8kbK9rjy8O — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 18, 2020

"The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed," the club said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk return timeline

According to reports, the 29-year-old is facing months on the sidelines, which could mean the player will not return to action until the next season. However, Liverpool are reluctant to rule out a Van Dijk return before the end of the current season. The club is yet to reveal a detailed timeline for his rehab. The club insists they will be able to gauge his recovery period only after he undergoes successful surgery to repair the damaged anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) in his right knee.

"No specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage. Following surgery, Van Dijk will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible," the club added in the release.

Virgil van Dijk's loss could potentially be a big blow to Jurgen Klopp's men, who have massively relied on the colossal Dutchman to marshal their defence. Van Dijk arrived at Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a mammoth £75 million. In his first season at Anfield, the player helped the club reach the Champions League final, where Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid. Van Dijk was influential as Liverpool won the UCL title the following season before winning the Premier League title this past season.

This season, Van Dijk started all five Premier League games for the defending champs, scoring once. Liverpool will be in action during the midweek as they head to Ajax for their 2020-21 Champions League opener. The Reds will then host Sheffield United on Sunday, October 25.

(Image Credits: Liverpool FC Official Website)