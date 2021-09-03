Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been trending on Twitter and it's not why you think! The Dutch football team captain was seemingly forced to push away a fan as he attempted to interrupt a post-match interview after the Netherlands vs Norway World Cup qualifier. The defender has been receiving criticism from fans online, although several have shown support for his actions as well -

Virgil Van Dijk pushes fan away during a post-match interview

It's only been 3 days, but the International break is providing us with some drama already! Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk pushed away a fan as he attempted to take a selfie with the footballer.

Several fans have shared the video on Twitter, where Virgil is seen fulfilling his media duties by giving an interview after the match, as captain of the Dutch football team. The video then shows a fan attempting to interrupt the footballer's interview for a selfie, without asking for permission. However, Van Dijk does not lose his cool, but simply shoves the fan out of the way and carries on with his interview.

Another video from a different angle shows Van Dijk pushing the fan as two personnel at the Ullevaal Stadion then drag the man far away from the camera. Ever since the appearance of these videos, Van Dijk has been criticised by several fans on social media who claim that the footballer does not respect his fans. Equally, several fans are of the opinion that Van Dijk was forced to push the man away, who was being disrespectful to the defender by interrupting his interview.

Virgil Van Dijk's post-match frustration is understandable as the Dutchman seemingly also dislocated his finger during the match against Norway, and had to have pushed back into place at the side of the field. The Netherland's captain then carried on as if nothing was wrong, and played the remainder of the match after his gruesome injury.

Despite Van Dijk's efforts, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored a 20th-minute goal for his country before Netherlands' midfielder Davy Klaassen scored a 36th minute equaliser. The match between Norway and Netherlands ended in a 1-1 draw, which probably added to the Dutch captain's frustration.

After you pushed that Fan away....You lost my respect, You FLOP!!🚮 — ©njuguna Stanley™ (@Mwangi_420) September 2, 2021

Looser van Dijk. He should respect the fan. — Jonah (@Jonah_Lubi) September 2, 2021

Mostly agree with Van Dijk

1) not a fan meet, shouldn't trespass into the pitch 2) playera have no obligation of taking photos

3) he was in the middle of an interview



However he was a bit harsh and cold, but let's expect this teaches invaders not to play smartass — Carlos VG (@CarlosV71486200) September 2, 2021

if you acc think van dijk’s in the wrong for pushing away some random bloke sprinting towards him and grabbing him even if he looks like a fan, you’re very not clever — ben ≅🐧 (@OdeToTheReds) September 2, 2021

I'm a Liverpool diehard but I'm disgusted watching Van Dijk treat a fan like this.



Fans make the game and they deserve respect.



Yes there's Covid 19 & yes he's doing an interview but he could've told the fan to wait for a minute or should've just taken the selfie & continued. https://t.co/AY9OjdjzmW — Njie Enow: Mr Razzmatazz (@NjieEnow) September 2, 2021

I’m gonna comment a lot till people realise that Van Dijk is not wrong. I’m not saying that it is not okay to take pics with our idols, but as a fan, we have to understand the situation. And also he was going to close to Van Dijk and we’re in a pandemic. — yourbestfriend (@secretuserauw10) September 2, 2021

