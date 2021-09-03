Last Updated:

Norway vs Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk Shoves Away Fan During Post-match Interview; Twitter Reacts To Encounter

Liverpool's centre-back & Netherlands' team captain, Virgil Van Dijk recently shove away a fan as he attempted to take a selfie without permission.

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Van Dijk

IMAGE - OnsOranje (DUTCH FOOTBALL TEAM) INSTA


Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been trending on Twitter and it's not why you think! The Dutch football team captain was seemingly forced to push away a fan as he attempted to interrupt a post-match interview after the Netherlands vs Norway World Cup qualifier. The defender has been receiving criticism from fans online, although several have shown support for his actions as well - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OnsOranje (@onsoranje)

Virgil Van Dijk pushes fan away during a post-match interview 

It's only been 3 days, but the International break is providing us with some drama already! Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk pushed away a fan as he attempted to take a selfie with the footballer. 

Several fans have shared the video on Twitter, where Virgil is seen fulfilling his media duties by giving an interview after the match, as captain of the Dutch football team. The video then shows a fan attempting to interrupt the footballer's interview for a selfie, without asking for permission. However, Van Dijk does not lose his cool, but simply shoves the fan out of the way and carries on with his interview. 

READ | Chelsea survives with 10 men to hold Liverpool 1-1 in EPL

Another video from a different angle shows Van Dijk pushing the fan as two personnel at the Ullevaal Stadion then drag the man far away from the camera. Ever since the appearance of these videos, Van Dijk has been criticised by several fans on social media who claim that the footballer does not respect his fans. Equally, several fans are of the opinion that Van Dijk was forced to push the man away, who was being disrespectful to the defender by interrupting his interview. 

READ | Liverpool captain Henderson signs contract extension till 2025

Virgil Van Dijk's post-match frustration is understandable as the Dutchman seemingly also dislocated his finger during the match against Norway, and had to have pushed back into place at the side of the field. The Netherland's captain then carried on as if nothing was wrong, and played the remainder of the match after his gruesome injury.

READ | 'I want to score goals': Sadio Mane sets his 2021-22 Liverpool expecations loud and clear

Despite Van Dijk's efforts, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored a 20th-minute goal for his country before Netherlands' midfielder Davy Klaassen scored a 36th minute equaliser. The match between Norway and Netherlands ended in a 1-1 draw, which probably added to the Dutch captain's frustration. 

READ | Premier League: Virgil van Dijk shares fitness update after return to Liverpool

Check out some Twitter reactions to Virgil Van Dijk pushing a fan away below -

IMAGE - OnsOranje (DUTCH FOOTBALL TEAM) INSTA

READ | "Van Dijk came through proper test against Burnley" - Liverpool boss Klopp
Tags: Van Dijk, Van Dijk criticised, Netherlands
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND