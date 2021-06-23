VIS Vs YKH Dream11: Vissel Kobe Vs Yokohama FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Vissel Kobe square off against Yokohama FC in their upcoming J1 League clash on Wednesday, June 23. The Japanese domestic league match will be played at the Noevir Stadium in Japan with the kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the VIS vs YKH Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of the clash.

VIS vs YKH Match Preview

Vissel Kobe will head into the game brimming with confidence following their rich run of form which sees them maintain a three-match unbeaten streak. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Urawa Red Diamonds in their League Cup outing before going to record a massive 4-0 win over Suzuka Point Getters and follow it up with a 1-2 win against Avispa Fukuoka in their latest outing. Starting the game as the fifth-ranked team on the table, they have eight wins from 18 games while playing out seven draws and suffering from three losses this season. With 31 points in their tally, the hosts stand a chance to break into the top four with a win over their opponents on Wednesday.

Yokohama FC on the other have been polar opposites to their opponents as they start the game with a string of poor performances seeing them enter the game following a four-game losing streak. The visitors have failed to register a single win in their last seven games with six of them ending in losses. Currently slotted 20th on the league table, Yokohama FC find themselves struggling at the bottom of the barrel. They have recorded just 1 win from 19 games while playing out four draws and suffering from 14 losses already in the campaign. Yokohama FC will be eager for a turnaround in their fortunes but will face tough competition from Vissel Kobe.

VIS vs YKH Dream11 Top Picks

Captain -D. Douglas or K. Ogawa

Vice-Captain - Kieber or A. Iniesta

VIS vs YKH Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Y. Rokutan

Defenders – M. Inoha, T. Vermaleen, G. Sakal, Y. Takagi

Midfielders –H. Yamaguchi, K. Ogawa, S. Samper, A. Iniesta

Strikers – Kieber, D. Douglas

VIS vs YKH Dream11 Prediction

Prediction- Vissel Kobe 2-0 Yokohama FC

Note: The above VIS vs YKH Dream11 prediction, VIS vs YKH Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIS vs YKH Dream11 Team and VIS vs YKH Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

