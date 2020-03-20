The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Was Neymar In Money Heist? Which Episodes Does The PSG Superstar Feature In?

Football News

Was Neymar in Money Heist? Take a look at fan reactions as the PSG superstar made a cameo appearance in the popular Netflix show in the third season.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
was neymar in money heist

Neymar was scheduled to appear in the third season of the 'La Casa de Papel'. He played a monk named Joao who interacts with the characters in episodes 6 and 8 of the third season. These scenes were not added during the initial release in July last year because of a rape allegation registered against the former Barcelona superstar by Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza. However, fans are now eager to know, 'Was Neymar in Money Heist?' 

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fails miserably in his attempt

Neymar acting appearances: Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel

Was Neymar in Money Heist? What episode is Neymar in Money Heist?

Also Read | LeBron James watches old high school tapes from 2002 amid coronavirus outbreak

Fans react to Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel

Also Read | Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘stupid’ and 'greedy’ Premier League cancellation claims

Also Read | WWE stars stop wrestling during commercial breaks in unusual leaked footage; watch video

Neymar acting appearances: Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel

The Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel was his first acting performance in mainstream cinema. The Brazil-born footballer has always been vocal about harbouring the dream of becoming an actor post his football career. Neymar also made a cameo in Vin Diesel's XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The 'Was Neymar in Money Heist' question, therefore, could very well have further renditions in the future.

Also Read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets if NBA season resumes in June: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE