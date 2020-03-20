Was Neymar In Money Heist? Which Episodes Does The PSG Superstar Feature In?

Neymar was scheduled to appear in the third season of the 'La Casa de Papel'. He played a monk named Joao who interacts with the characters in episodes 6 and 8 of the third season. These scenes were not added during the initial release in July last year because of a rape allegation registered against the former Barcelona superstar by Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza. However, fans are now eager to know, 'Was Neymar in Money Heist?'

Neymar acting appearances: Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel

Was Neymar in Money Heist? What episode is Neymar in Money Heist?

Netflix has relaunched 2 episodes form season 3 of "La Casa de Papel" with Neymar in it portraying a monk. They were originally held back due to the rape allegations. In this caption he says "I dont like football nor parties". Really in The Upside Down.. pic.twitter.com/Y8D55qZi7a — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) August 27, 2019

Fans react to Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel

Wait wait wait... Neymar make a cameo in money heist?? pic.twitter.com/pga4BaWtp3 — josh🇹🇹: professional shit talker (@eljoshinho) March 13, 2020

So I was watching S3E7 of Money Heist yesterday and came across this scene.



Can someone say that this is not Neymar Jr.?



I was just watching E8 and he says he he's from Sao Paulo, and then goes on to say he isn't into football or parties but had a smirk on his face.. pic.twitter.com/toLzW90KRK — Mr. Hindsight (@FPL_InHindsight) March 19, 2020

The Neymar cameo La Casa de Papel was his first acting performance in mainstream cinema. The Brazil-born footballer has always been vocal about harbouring the dream of becoming an actor post his football career. Neymar also made a cameo in Vin Diesel's XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The 'Was Neymar in Money Heist' question, therefore, could very well have further renditions in the future.

