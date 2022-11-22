Watch Al-Dawsari's Stunning Goal Which Secured Big Win For Saudi Arabia Over Argentina

Al Dawsari, which was unknown until the start of the World Cup, might be the go-to name after Argentina vs Saudi Arabia clash in the FIFA World Cup. Dawsari scripted history after scoring the winner for his team, Saudi Arabia as he scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box in the ongoing World Cup. The goal helped Saudi Arabia to register their first win and shockingly create the 'biggest upset of this year's World Cup'.

To score the second and the all-important match-winning goal, Al Dawsari collected the deflected ball inside the D box and dribbled past 3 Argentine defenders to beautifully curl it into the far corner. Martinez gave his all to save the ball but even the full-stretch dive from the Argentine keeper was not enough to stop the ball from landing behind the nets. Salem Aldawsari who is also the captain of Saudi Arabia's squad celebrated his fantastic goal by showing his acrobatics skills, doing a cartwheel immediately followed by a summersault. The beautiful goal and the merrier celebration can be enjoyed here:

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

The Saudi team's triumph is all the sweeter for being the first in three years to beat the South Americans and snap their 36-game unbeaten record in international competition. Argentina had a strong start to the match as Lionel Messi, the team's captain, scored a penalty in the first 10 minutes to give Argentina the lead, which they held onto until the conclusion of the first half.

The Asian team's Salem Aldawsari scored the game-winning goal after Saleh Al-Shehri had already equalized early in the second half. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Middle East team started their campaign with a blast defeating Copa America champions Argentia. Many from the footballing fraternity have already framed it as the 'biggest upset' of this year's World Cup. The Middle East has to face Poland and later Nigeria in their world cup campaign. Argentina who is termed as one of the favorites in this world cup will also be facing the above-mentioned teams in their campaign ahead. Will the Copa America champions qualify for the next round?