WATCH: Heartbroken Ronaldo Signs Off In Tears As World Cup Glory Eludes Portugal Great

The FIFA World Cup 2022 continues to produce upsets as Saturday witnessed yet another shocker when Morocco knocked Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the tournament to become the first African nation in history to progress to the semi-finals. Morocco won the clash 1-0 after Youssef En-Nesyri put them ahead in the 42nd minute.

After taking the lead, Morocco produced an outstanding effort in defence to prevent one of the strongest sides from scoring, a side that also featured five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Following the clash, the Portuguese international was visibly upset as he exited the arena in tears. The 37-year-old's popularity is such that it made several netizens also feel his pain and become equally emotional.

Fans share pain as Cristiano Ronaldo exits FIFA World Cup

As seen in several moments previously, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most emotional footballers and one whose passion for the sport is unparelled. And the 37-year-old showcased his emotions once again after Morocco knocked Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo was heartbroken and seen in tears as he exited the stadium. Irrespective of who the fans support, several explained how it even hurt them to see one of the all time greats in pain.

Whether you like Ronaldo or not, this hurts to see… pic.twitter.com/Lk8tMJKGM6 — george (@StokeyyG2) December 10, 2022

It hurts me to see Ronaldo like this man 💔 pic.twitter.com/MbRGnTcRO2 — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) December 10, 2022

💔 @Cristiano #CR7𓃵 #FIFAWorldCup Morocco defending has been top notch, first African nation into semis... but for now feeling sad for Ronaldo... #Portugal pic.twitter.com/GGXK4Agyoj — Manish Maloo (@ManishM98203355) December 10, 2022

Jokes & Banter aside Cristiano Ronaldo is one hell of a player who had millions and millions of fans in awe for the best part of two decades.



Congratulations on a fantastic career champ. We'll remember you for your never dying passion to be the best #CR7𓃵 . Kudos & good luck pic.twitter.com/1o6nS1eAzX — Saket 🪄 (@NoDarkSarkasm) December 10, 2022

Even if Messi wins the World Cup,



The Greatest there is, The Greatest there was, The Greatest there ever will be is Cristiano Ronaldo.



Forever and Always ❤️ — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 10, 2022

Thank u legend for everything.🤍



Viva Cristiano Ronaldo forever🐐pic.twitter.com/0AtXOcOJaE — J E E M (@JeemAlhashim) December 10, 2022

I have no words to describe how sad I’m right now.. But still, thank you for everything and for make me and millions of fans so happy, Cris.



I can’t imagine how bad was this year for you and your family.. If you retire or keep playing, we’ll be here with you.



Forever! pic.twitter.com/41rwQfH5HR — Cristiano Ronaldo News (@CRonaldoNews) December 10, 2022

Another moment when Ronaldo was left distraught was when Greece beat hosts Portugal 1-0 in the 2004 Euro finals. Portugal were the overwhelming favourites on that occasion, with many expecting them to finally claim their first-ever international honour to cement the legacy of their golden generation.

While Ronaldo failed to lift the Euros on that occasion, he did win it 12 years after with a 1-0 win against France. Eder scored the winner in the 109th minute of the match to send Portuguese fans and an injured Ronaldo, who was supporting his team from the sidelines, into ecstacy. The contrasting emotions showcased by Ronaldo in moments of pain and jubilation is once again representative of the sheer passion the 37-year-old has for the sport.

Morocco script history at Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's expense

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of winning soccer’s biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer’s greatest players, didn't start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. The five-time world player of the year could finish his career without capturing the World Cup or ever getting to the final.

Following their historic victory over Portugal, Morocco will now play either France or England in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It is a seminal moment in World Cup history, with an African nation finally advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.

