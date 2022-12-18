WATCH: How Lionel Messi Announced Himself To The World In His First World Cup Match

Lionel Messi is expected to make his final appearance at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18, when he walks out to lead Argentina in the summit clash of the current edition of the tournament against France. The French team is defending the prestigious World Cup gold, eyeing to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, the football world is the most excited to see one of the biggest players of the sport in action at the marquee event for the final time. As the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner gears up for the biggest stage of international football, FIFA reminded everyone of Messi’s phenomenal debut in the tournament back in 2006. The world football governing body shared a video from the Argentine captain’s first World Cup match, which is currently going viral on social media.

Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut as a teenager

Messi made his debut at the age of 18 years and 357 days during the FIFA World Cup 2006 against Serbia. The then-teenager was called in as a substitute in the 74th minute of the game when Argentina were already leading by 3-0. He made an impact five minutes after coming in as he provided a beautiful low cross that was converted by Hernan Crespo.

Watch: Lionel Messi provided an assist and a goal in his maiden World Cup match

After Carlos Tevez scored Argentina’s 5th goal in the 84th minute, Messi made history by scoring his first World Cup goal in the 88th minute. Argentina memorably won the match by a mammoth margin of 6-0. With his performance in the match, Messi became the only teenager to both score and assist in the same World Cup match since 1966.

How Messi's #FIFAWorldCup story started 🇦🇷 ❤️



But how will it end? pic.twitter.com/r5bWeRvnmB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Argentina exited the FIFA World Cup 2006 from the quarterfinal stage

However, the excitement about the win was short-lived as they returned with a goalless draw against the Netherlands, five days later. While Messi was benched for the Round of 16 game against Mexico, he played off the bench in the final five minutes, as Argentina won by 2-1. Argentina’s campaign at the World Cup 2006 concluded with a 4-2 penalty loss to Germany in the quarterfinals.