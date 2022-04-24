Watch: Lionel Messi Leads Paris Saint-Germain To Record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title

Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by seventh-placed Lens on Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain won a record-tying 10th Ligue 1 title. PSG won France's major football competition with an unassailable 16-point margin over second-placed Marseille in the points standings. Argentine legend Lionel Messi scored the game's opening goal to put PSG ahead, but Lens equalised late in the second half to damper the jubilation at Parc des Princes.

PSG has now matched St Etienne's record of winning the Ligue 1 title ten times. St Etienne had achieved the feat between 1957 and 1981. PSG are now the joint-most successful side in French league history. PSG have won a record eight Ligue 1 titles in the last ten years. The only two times the Paris-based club missed out on the title were in 2017 and 2021, when they were beaten to the summit Monaco and Lille, respectively.

PSG fans, on the other hand, were dissatisfied despite their team winning its 10th Ligue 1 title on Saturday. PSG fans were observed leaving the stadium 15 minutes before the final whistle, disappointed with the game's outcome as well as the club's performance in other European competitions, particularly the Champions League. PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

PSG vs Lens

PSG forward Lionel Messi provided the breakthrough in the 68th minute after receiving the ball from Neymar Jr near the edge of the box. Messi managed to curl the ball into the top corner of the post to score the opening goal of the game. The goal put PSG 1-0 up in the game.

Lens, at that point in time, needed to score two goals to stop PSG from winning the Ligue 1 title. Corentin Jean scored the first goal for Lens to level the game 1-1. Jean scored the goal after receiving a low cross from Machado.

Lens, however, failed to score the second goal, thus handing the championship title to PSG. Mauricio Pochettino's side won the title with four matches still to play. Pochettino has now become only the second Argentine to win the Ligue 1 title from a bench.

Image: AP