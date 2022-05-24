WATCH: Mario Balotelli Scores Worldie With 7 Stepovers & Rabona To Top Super Lig Charts

The Turkish club football season came to an end on Sunday night, with Adana Demirspor earning a 7-0 victory against Goztepe. Veteran Italian footballer Mario Balotelli became the most talked about factor of the match due to his stellar show where he scored a total of five times. Simultaneously, he also made headlines for scoring a stunning rabona goal after dribbling past the opponent in stellar fashion.

The 31-year-old reminded football fans of the plethora of talent and capabilities possessed by him and scored five goals for his team, handing the side a 7-0 win. En route to the five-goal haul, the Italian striker struck a magical goal which included seven stepovers before he found the net with a spectacular ‘rabona’. Courtesy of the feat, Balotelli made his way to the top of the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts.

Watch Mario Balotelli's incredible Rabona goal:

While Atakan Cankaya opened the scoring in the game in the 25th minute, Balotelli scored three goals in the 33rd, 36th, and the 44th minute. After Erhun Oztumer scored the side’s 5th goal of the night, Balotelli scored two more times, in the 61st and 70th minute. Courtesy of the win, Adana finished the season in 9th place with 15 wins, 10 draws, and 13 defeats in 38 games.

A look at Mario Balotelli's club football career

Meanwhile, Mario Balotelli finished the 2021-22 season with 19 goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions. Out of the 19, he scored 18 goals and assisted 10 times in 31 Super Lig games. At the same time, he scored one goal and assisted twice in two Turkiye Kupasi matches.

Coming off the Lumezzane youth academy, Balotelli made his senior debut in 2006 for Lumezzane. He joined the under-19 team of Inter Milan in August of 2006, before making his senior debut in 2007. He move to the Premier League in 2010, before returning to Italy with a transfer to AC Milan in 2013.

He played for Liverpool on loan in 2014, before permanently moving to the Anfield-based team in 2016. He then joined OGC Nice in the same year, before playing for teams like Marseille, Brescia and Monza. He joined Adana Demirspor in the summer of 2021 and has been playing for the club ever since.

Image: @FIFAcom/@beINSPORTS_TR/Twitter