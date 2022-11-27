Watch: Messi's 'thunderbolt' Against Mexico That Kept Argentina's World Cup Dreams Alive

Argentine forward Lionel Messi on Saturday scored his second goal at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 to help his team secure a much-needed win against Mexico. Argentina were on the brink of an exit from the marquee football tournament after conceding a defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening match and Poland's win over the Middle East side. However, Messi's outrageous goal in the second half helped Argentina stay alive in Qatar and fight for a spot in the Round of 16.

A defeat in the game would have meant a guaranteed exit from the World Cup for Argentina, but Messi had other plans for his team as he found the bottom corner from 25 yards out following an assist from Di Maria. The goal not only put Argentina ahead in the game but also helped Messi equal the legendary Diego Maradona's World Cup record. Both Messi and Maradona now have eight World Cup goals from 21 matches to their names.

Messi also equalled Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup tally of eight goals when he registered the first strike against Mexico on Saturday. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

LIONEL MESSI . That's it , That's the tweet . And that goal with Peter Dury commentry 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/XwuCCOd6YI — EhsaN (@EhsaN_PSG) November 26, 2022

Argentina vs Mexico: As it happened

Substitute Enzo Fernandez scored the second goal for Argentina to solidify his team's lead over Mexico. Fernandez scored the goal in the 87th minute of the match. It may not have been the most memorable performance for Argentina but they got the win to keep their qualification hopes alive. The result has now propelled Argentina to second place in the group C points table with only Poland now ahead of them in the list.

This is the first time Argentina maintained a clean sheet in their last seven World Cup games since a goalless draw against the Netherlands in the 2014 World Cup semifinal, where they progressed to the final on penalties. Mexico, on the other hand, lost their fourth World Cup match against Argentina in as many meetings. Argentina are now unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Mexico in all competitions. The last time they lost to Mexico was in the 2004 Copa America.

Image: AP