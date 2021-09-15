WATCH: 'Musso Or Bounou?,' Champions League Fans Debate Whose Save Was Better

The UEFA Champions League 2021/22 season was back with a bang as an exciting set of matches took place on Day 1 of matchday 1. The day began with Young Boys defeating Manchester United 2-1 and ended with a thriller at the Camp Nou, where Barcelona were defeated 3-0 by Bayern Munich. While goals are usually the most spoken about when it comes to football matches, fans interestingly debated about whose save was better after the UCL Instagram handle put up a post.

As shown in one of the videos, Argentina goalkeeper Juan Musso came up with an outstanding save from point-blank range for Atalanta during their Group F opener against Villarreal at the El Madrigal. The match eventually ended 2-2 with Atalanta left to thank their keeper for some stunning saves. In another match, Sevilla's Yassine Bounou made an excellent one-handed save to deny RB Salzburg the win. The UCL match ended a draw with 10-man Sevilla salvaging a point thanks to the heroics of the goalkeeper.

Yassine Bounou vs Juan Musso: Fans debate whose save was better

The UEFA Champions League posted an Instagram video of the outstanding saves from both Juan Musso and Yassine Bounou.

As per the responses to the UEFA Champions League's Instagram post, it seems that fans rated both saves at a similar level.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network as they hold the official broadcasting rights for all the games. The games can be viewed live on Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD. Moreover, fans can also watch the matches using the live stream of the UEFA Champions League on the SonyLIV app. Lastly, live updates of all UCL 2021 matches can be tracked on the official social media handles of the Champions League and the two teams in contention.