Watch: ‘Unstoppable’ Rashford’s Insane Goal During 3-0 EFL Cup Win Vs Nottingham Forest

English footballer Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal of the Forest vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup match on Thursday night. The 25-year-old handed an early lead to the visitors by scoring six minutes into the match at the City Ground in Nottingham. Rashford became the talk of the town for the footballing world as fans were left in awe of his insane goal.

This was the 10th goal for the English striker in 10 games, which paved the path for United’s 3-0 victory. With the victory in their bag, United will now host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford for the Leg 2 match at the EFL Cup semifinal. Rashford received a great cross by Casemiro in the 6th minute of the match, and tackled two opposition players, before netting at the left corner of the goal. Here’s a look at Rashford’s stunning goal against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United defeat Nottingham Forest by 3-0: Watch Full Highlights

While Rashford handed Manchester United the lead in the 6th minute, Wout Weghorst found the back of the net at 45 minutes to double it. Bruno Fernandes also made the most of the opportunity, scoring in the 89th minute to secure a 3-0 win. Nottingham Forest will now travel to Manchester on February 2 for the Leg 2 semifinal match.

"If he is in that mood and spirit, I think he is unstoppable"

As reported by The Guardian, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag was all praises for the young forward while speaking about the thumping victory. “There are more players who are playing really well but I am happy with Marcus, his performance and his development. From the start of the season he is growing and keeps doing that,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to keep his process going and if he is in that mood and spirit, I think he is unstoppable. It is up to the team to get him in the right positions. In possession we have a plan, [but it is up to some players like] like Rashy, Bruno [Fernandes] and Christian Eriksen to be creative in the final third and do something no one expects, some crazy stufft,” he added.

Rashford has scored 18 goals for United across competitions this year, after a total of 29 appearances. This was his fifth goal at the Carabao Cup in four games, while he has netted three goals in four Europa League matches. His goal tally at the Premier League 2022-23 season stands at nine goals in 20 games.