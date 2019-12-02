Watford Announce The Departure Of Head Coach Quique Sánchez Flores

Watford announced the sacking of head coach Quique Sánchez Flores on Sunday afternoon. The decision comes after a run of poor performances and results which has left the club at the bottom of the Premier League points table. After 14 matches, the club has registered just eight points.

Club Statement: Quique Sánchez Flores — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2019

'Results have dictated the decision'

This was the second term of Flores at the club, and it ended just 85 days after he took over post the departure of Javi Garcia, who was also removed because of a lack of results. In a statement, club CEO and Chairman Scott Duxbury said, "Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision." He went on to add that the club is in due process to appoint a new Head Coach, and that they will be provided with all the necessary support to be successful.

Later in the evening, Flores penned a letter to the club, the fans and the staff. The statement reads, "I would love to say a big thank you from my heart for the appreciation, respect and support that I’ve felt in each moment I’ve lived in the lovely family that Watford FC is." He went to wish the best for the club and said that they'll always be in his heart."

He previously lead the club between June 2015 and May 2016.

Flores sacking has been the fourth such decision in the Premier League and the second such decision with Watford sacking Gracia earlier in the season. Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal at Tottenham Hotspurs and Unai Emery's dismissal at Arsenal in November are the other two sackings in the League.

Chris Hugton and Paul Clement are the managers who are in strong contention to take over as the head coach of the club.

