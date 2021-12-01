Watford Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US And UK?

A struggling Watford side will take on Premier League leaders Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:00 AM IST on December 2.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Watford vs Chelsea live stream details.

Watford vs Chelsea live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Watford vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

This is everyone's game. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Ahead of tonight's match, we're joining together with @WatfordFC to speak out against discrimination. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Watford vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM BST on December 1.

How to watch Watford vs Chelsea in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Watford vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:30 PM ET on December 1.

Hazard at the double against Watford in 2018! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/8F7iALhqIz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2021

Premier League table update: Chelsea lead while Watford in 17th

After 13 matches, Chelsea currently leads the Premier League standings with 30 points, one point clear of second-placed Manchester City and two points clear of third-placed Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel's side is unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (5W, 2D), and a win against Watford would ensure that the Blues head into the weekend as the leaders.

On the other hand, the Hornets are currently in 17th place with 13 points, just three points above the relegation places. Watford has just won one game in their previous four (3L), with that win shockingly coming against Manchester United two weeks ago.