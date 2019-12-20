The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Wayne Rooney And Wife Coleen’s £20 Million Cheshire Mansion And Its Secrets

Football News

Wayne Rooney and family have shed out a cool £20 million to acquire a mansion in Cheshire that boasts of a secret bunker, underground tunnel and a getaway car.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is back in England after ending his stint in the MLS with DC United. The former England striker will now play with Derby County in the English Championship in the next few months. Reports in The Sun indicate that Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen Rooney have already purchased a stunning home for themselves. Here are the details.

Also Read | EVE vs ARS Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and match updates

Ladies and gentlemen, Wayne Rooney is back in England

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the fascinating story behind the origin of 'Siii' celebration

Wayne Rooney's crazy new Bruce Wayne-like mansion in Cheshire

Also Read | Mesut Ozil removed from PES 2020 after comments on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims

As per reports in The Sun, Wayne Rooney’s new home in Cheshire contains a lot of hidden additions. According to publicly available plans, the builders have created a secure underground route linking the pad to the nearby garage and stable block. The tunnel has steel doors at either end. An electric car, permanently on the charge, will be awaiting Wayne Rooney and family if they want to make a quick escape. Rooney has purchased a 40-acre plot and will it boast of stables, a six-car garage, an orangery and two man-made fishing lakes. Meanwhile, on the lower floor level, is a TV room, snooker room, bar and wine store. It also has a cinema, gym, jacuzzi, swimming pool, plunge pool and steam room. How did you like the mansion? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta's Arsenal appointment opposed by Aubameyang, but not the player

Wayne Rooney finds a place in Alan Shearer's Premier League team of the decade

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic to reunite with ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG