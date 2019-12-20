Wayne Rooney And Wife Coleen’s £20 Million Cheshire Mansion And Its Secrets

Wayne Rooney is back in England after ending his stint in the MLS with DC United. The former England striker will now play with Derby County in the English Championship in the next few months. Reports in The Sun indicate that Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen Rooney have already purchased a stunning home for themselves. Here are the details.

Ladies and gentlemen, Wayne Rooney is back in England

Thanks for the reception Pride Park 👏🐏 #DCFC https://t.co/ChbeneRwQo — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 30, 2019

Wayne Rooney's crazy new Bruce Wayne-like mansion in Cheshire

Wayne Rooney eða Bruce Wayne 🦇 pic.twitter.com/XRKKfaPhtq — Hawk Football Artist (@hawk_attacks) December 20, 2019

As per reports in The Sun, Wayne Rooney’s new home in Cheshire contains a lot of hidden additions. According to publicly available plans, the builders have created a secure underground route linking the pad to the nearby garage and stable block. The tunnel has steel doors at either end. An electric car, permanently on the charge, will be awaiting Wayne Rooney and family if they want to make a quick escape. Rooney has purchased a 40-acre plot and will it boast of stables, a six-car garage, an orangery and two man-made fishing lakes. Meanwhile, on the lower floor level, is a TV room, snooker room, bar and wine store. It also has a cinema, gym, jacuzzi, swimming pool, plunge pool and steam room. How did you like the mansion? Do let us know in the comments section.

Wayne Rooney finds a place in Alan Shearer's Premier League team of the decade

🌟🌟TEAM OF THE DECADE🌟🌟@alanshearer selects his best #PL side from the past 🔟 years pic.twitter.com/GtfSCFLPtE — Premier League (@premierleague) December 19, 2019

