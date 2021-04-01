Wayne Rooney Finally Has His Say On Sergio Aguero Vs Thierry Henry Premier League debate

Five-time Premier League champion Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Sergio Aguero for the ‘fantastic career’ he’s had with Manchester City. However, the Man United legend believes that Arsenal great Thierry Henry is still the best foreign player in the history of the Premier League. Earlier this week, Man City announced that their all-time top scorer Aguero will leave the Etihad once his contract expires in the summer.

Wayne Rooney declares Thierry Henry as the best foreign player in Premier League

While speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney hailed Sergio Aguero for his accomplishments with Man City. The 35-year-old Englishman said, "Sergio is certainly one of the Premier League greats that’s for sure. He’s right up there. He’s a fantastic player. He’s been an outstanding player. He’s been an absolute revelation in the Premier League and one of the best strikers in the world. His goal ratio is incredible and I’m sure he will be missed at Manchester City. I’m sure the Premier League will miss a player of his quality."

Despite Rooney's high praise, when pressed on where Aguero would rank on his list of the greatest ever foreign Premier League strikers the Man United icon admitted that Arsenal's all-time top scorer Henry would just about beat him to the crown. "Aguero has been fantastic and is certainly right up there. But if I was asked to choose then I’d probably say Thierry Henry was the best foreign player. There’s a few in a pack just behind him who are right up there like Aguero, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona."

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Where will the Man City legend play his football in the future?

According to reports from the Mirror, Sergio Aguero is still keen on playing his football in the Premier League after he leaves Man City in the summer. Man United, Chelsea and even Liverpool have been linked with signing the 32-year-old Argentine on a free transfer. LaLiga giants Barcelona and Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG are also monitoring Aguero's stance. However, sources close to Aguero have revealed that the star striker will assess his options at the end of the season.

Sergio Aguero Premier League goals record and honours with Man City

Aguero joined Man City in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid. Over the years, he's scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the Cityzens, making him the club's all-time top scorer. He has won 10 major trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles. Man City are still in the hunt for four trophies this season.

