Wayne Rooney Net Worth, Nickname Origin, Personal Life As Legend Retires From Football

Earlier on Friday, it was confirmed that Man United and England legend Wayne Rooney had decided to hang up his boots after being appointed as permanent manager of Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The 35-year-old had been a caretaker of the EFL Championship club since the departure of Phillip Cocu in November 2020. As Wayne Rooney puts an end to his glittering football career, here's a look at his net worth details, nickname origin, honours and personal life.

Wayne Rooney retirement: Man United and England record goalscorer calls it quits

After announcing his retirement from professional football on Friday, Wayne Rooney took to social media and claimed that he "wouldn't change a thing". Fans online were quick to pour in with their tributes for the football great. Rooney's former club and international teammates also hailed 'Wazza' after he declared that his playing days are now behind him.

One of our all-time great footballers has retired. It’s never an easy moment for any player but @WayneRooney has enjoyed a truly wonderful career on the field. Here’s hoping he’s successful off the pitch with @dcfcofficial. Well played and good luck. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2021

Rooney began his career at boyhood club Everton and became the then-youngest Premier League goalscorer at the age of 16, with a stunning late winner against Arsenal in October 2002. In 2004, he joined United for £27 million to become the world's most expensive teenager. He stayed at Old Trafford for 13 years, and during that time he won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups, the Europa League, the Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup.

In 2017, Rooney became Man United's all-time top goalscorer with his 250th strike for the Red Devils in a 1-1 draw with Stoke and left at the end of the campaign with a total of 253 goals to his name to rejoin Everton. Rooney spent another 18 months at Goodison Park during his second spell with Everton before moving to MLS side D.C. United, where he stayed for two seasons before moving to Derby County in 2019.

A captain.

A goalscorer.

A legend.



And now, 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿.



Happy retirement, @WayneRooney — thank you for the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZGxe1xr3tR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2021

Rooney finished his career with a total of 313 goals at club level. He also retires as England's top scorer with 53 goals in 120 caps for the Three Lions.

Wayne Rooney nickname: Why was Rooney called 'Wazza'?

Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene following his England debut and was setting the Euros 2004 ablaze in the group stages until his unfortunate injury. It was similar to the story of England fan-favourite Paul Gascoigne, who was firing on all cylinders at the 1996 Euros. Gascoigne was tipped to lead England to much-awaited glory ever since their triumph in the 1966 World Cup but failed to lead his country past the semi-final of the tournament.

Rooney drew comparisons with Gascoigne and just like the latter earned the nickname 'Gazza' after the Euros in 1996, fans gave Rooney the nickname 'Wazza'. It's simply a contraction of the surname (the first name in Rooney's case) while ending a vowel at the end.

Wayne Rooney net worth details and family life

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Rooney's net worth is an estimated $170 million. Rooney's career earnings have been boosted by his 19-year-long football career. He will now focus on his new full-time job as manager of Derby County.

Rooney married his childhood sweetheart Coleen in 2008. The couple has four sons - Kai Wayne (born 2009), Klay Anthony (born 2013), Kit Joseph (born 2016), and Cass Mac Rooney (born 2018).

Image Credits - Wayne Rooney Instagram