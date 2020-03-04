The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Wayne Rooney Will Celebrate If He Scores Against Man United, Says Derby County Coach

Football News

FA Cup live: Wayne Rooney will celebrate if he scores a goal in the Derby County vs Man United FA Cup fifth round clash which will be played on Thursday night.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney will be making his highly-anticipated appearance against former employers Manchester United in the fifth round of the ongoing FA Cup. The Man United club-record goalscorer joined Derby County in January after ending his association with MLS franchise - DC United. Ahead of the Derby County vs Man United clash, the Rams' goalkeeping coach Shay Given had some interesting information to share with the fans.

Also Read | Man United in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho, to break British transfer record: Report

Wayne Rooney talks about the significance of the FA Cup

 

Also Read | Phil Foden: Man City's young star who won 2017 Under-17 World Cup in India

Wayne Rooney will celebrate if he scores against Man United, according to Shay Given

Derby County goalkeeping coach Shay Given said that striker Wayne Rooney will definitely celebrate if he scores against Man United on Thursday night. The former England goalkeeper claimed that Wayne Rooney will not hold back celebrations if he finds the back of the net against his former employers. Wayne Rooney is Man United's club-record goalscorer with 183 goals in 393 appearances for the Red Devils. Wayne Rooney has three goals and two assists for Derby County since signing in January.

Also Read | Real Madrid reportedly set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next season

Phillip Cocu talks up the importance of Wayne Rooney ahead of Derby County vs Man United clash

 

Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Lucas Tousart stuns Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in UCL

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Army
ARMY CHIEF ON CHANGING WARFARE
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD OFFERS MOCK HANDSHAKE
Vijay Deverakonda
'ANAKONDA' PIC
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE