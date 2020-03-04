Wayne Rooney Will Celebrate If He Scores Against Man United, Says Derby County Coach

Wayne Rooney will be making his highly-anticipated appearance against former employers Manchester United in the fifth round of the ongoing FA Cup. The Man United club-record goalscorer joined Derby County in January after ending his association with MLS franchise - DC United. Ahead of the Derby County vs Man United clash, the Rams' goalkeeping coach Shay Given had some interesting information to share with the fans.

Wayne Rooney talks about the significance of the FA Cup

Wayne Rooney will celebrate if he scores against Man United, according to Shay Given

Shay Given (Derby County’s goalkeeping coach) on Wayne Rooney celebrating against #mufc: “I think he probably will. Wayne is one of those people who just loved playing football and loves scoring goals and I think he will.” What do you think reds? [@talkSPORT] #MUFC #DCFC pic.twitter.com/f9luN6gF1q — TogetherUnited (@TogetherUnitedx) March 3, 2020

Derby County goalkeeping coach Shay Given said that striker Wayne Rooney will definitely celebrate if he scores against Man United on Thursday night. The former England goalkeeper claimed that Wayne Rooney will not hold back celebrations if he finds the back of the net against his former employers. Wayne Rooney is Man United's club-record goalscorer with 183 goals in 393 appearances for the Red Devils. Wayne Rooney has three goals and two assists for Derby County since signing in January.

Phillip Cocu talks up the importance of Wayne Rooney ahead of Derby County vs Man United clash

🗣️ Cocu: “Wayne [Rooney] knows Manchester United like no other. He knows the players, the level of performance that’s needed in big games, and he will be extremely important for us on Thursday.” pic.twitter.com/toK2OpJUYK — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 3, 2020

