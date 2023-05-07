'We Deserved The Title', Carlo Ancelotti Ecstatic After Copa Del Rey Final Victory

Real Madrid lifted their second title of the season as they defeated Osasuna 2-1 in the final of the Copa del Rey at the La Cartuja stadium. Rodrygo opened the scoring inside just two minutes as Los Blancos took an early lead. Lucas Torro leveled the scoring at the stroke of 58 minutes, but Rodrygo again scored his second of the night, which later proved to be the winner. Having lifted the FIFA Club World Cup earlier in the season, Carlo Ancelotti has now won possibly every trophy since being at the helm of the club since 2021.

This win would surely boost Madrid's hopes ahead of their scheduled semifinal match against Manchester City next week.

Carlo Ancelotti makes big claim after Real Madrid claim Copa del Rey title

Ancelotti showed his gratitude after this victory and further insisted his team deserved the Copa del Rey title.

“I can only thank this squad, this club, and these fans. We have achieved something important today, winning every possible title in two seasons. We are preparing for Tuesday’s game in a good, happy and excited atmosphere.”

“The image of a final played in a very nice atmosphere, against a very strong opponent. We had moments of suffering. In the end we deserved to win, not only because of today but also because of the way we’ve played in this competition against very difficult opponents. We deserved the title.”

🏆 ¡PUEDE PARECER UN DOMINGO CUALQUIERA, PERO NO, SOMOS CAMPEONES DE LA COPA EL REY!

🙌 ¡Así que, feliz domingo #Madridistas!#CampeonesCopa pic.twitter.com/e9D1kw0Z5W — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 7, 2023

On being asked about their clash against Manchester City, the veteran manager replied, “Tonight we’ll celebrate a little bit... then we’ll think about Tuesday. My message is let’s go for Tuesday, that’s it. We know that like today and like other days at the Bernabéu, they will push us. We have a small advantage in the first leg and that is that we play with 12 against 11.”

Barcelona is edging closer to the La Liga title, so Madrid’s priority would be to defend their Champions League crown. To do that, they need to get past the Manchester City hurdle first.