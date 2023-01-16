'We Need To Have Some Discipline': Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Losing Mudryk To Chelsea

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has given his take on the club's transfer policy after losing top target Mykhailo Mudryk to Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Ukrainian winger was the Gunners' top target before the Blues hijacked their attempt of signing him by offering a blockbuster 8.5-year deal with favourable add-ons.

'I'm very proud of the players I have': Mikel Arteta

While speaking to Sky Sports about Arsenal's failed attempt to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mikel Arteta said, "I am very proud to have the players that we have. We always want to try to improve the squad. The club are the first ones to try to do everything they can to improve the players we have. But I think we have to have some discipline and we have to be very consistent in the targets we want, but as well what we are able to do in each moment."

AP reported that Chelsea were able to sign Mudryk ahead of Arsenal as the Blues offered Shakhtar Donetsk a more structured deal that would allow the Ukrainian outfit to not only receive more money upfront but also more favourable add-ons. Mudryk becomes the latest signing of Chelsea, who have already signed Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana, and Andrey Santos for a reported $70 million transfer fee in the January window.

As for Arsenal, the failure to sign Mudryk may cause some problems for the Gunners, who are currently struggling with injuries to some key players. Speaking of the same, Arteta added, "We had some injuries, some long-term injuries and this is not helpful but we can focus on tomorrow. Train better, train better, and review the game. The window is open and we will try to improve the team. There are a few parties that are always involved. The club is willing, they have my support, I have their support, and we will try to do it together."

While more than half a season remains for the Premier League to end, it is fair to say that Arsenal are currently the favourites to win the title as they have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 18 games.