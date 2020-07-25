WEL Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, To Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Wellington Phoenix will take on Adelaide United in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here is the WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule, WEL vs ADL playing 11 and WEL vs ADL Dream11 team news.
Venue: Bankwest Stadium
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020
Time: 12.30 PM IST
🎯🎩 Clinical 🎩🎯 @Uli_Davila x Penalties = ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#StandUpWithYourNix #ALeague 🎥 @FoxFootball pic.twitter.com/hfo4HPDE2s— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) July 23, 2020
Wellington Phoenix have enjoyed a scintillating run of form this season. They occupy the third place in the A-League table, having bagged 39 points in 22 games. Phoenix come on into the game with a victory over Perth Glory on Wednesday. On the other hand, Adelaide United occupy the sixth spot in the table. They have 30 points in 22 games this season. Adelaide United won the previous game against Brisbane Roar FC 1-0.
Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Walter Scott, Louis Fenton, Steven Taylor, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Callum McCowatt, Sam Sutton, David Ball, Brandon Wilson, Ben Waine, Gary Hooper
Adelaide United: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure
Goalkeeper: Paul Izzo
Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Ryan Strain, Liberato Cacace, Louis Fenton
Midfielders: Ben Halloran (c), Stefan Mauk, Ulises Davila
Forwards: Gary Hooper (vc), David Ball, George Blackwood
Wellington Phoenix: Gary Hooper, Ulises Davila
Adelaide United: George Blackwood, Ben Halloran
Wellington Phoenix are the favourites in the game.
