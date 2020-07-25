WEL Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, To Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Wellington Phoenix will take on Adelaide United in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here is the WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule, WEL vs ADL playing 11 and WEL vs ADL Dream11 team news.

Also Read | Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, live stream, h2h, A-League live game info

WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction: WEL vs ADL live Schedule

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Time: 12.30 PM IST

WEL vs ADL live: WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction and preview

Wellington Phoenix have enjoyed a scintillating run of form this season. They occupy the third place in the A-League table, having bagged 39 points in 22 games. Phoenix come on into the game with a victory over Perth Glory on Wednesday. On the other hand, Adelaide United occupy the sixth spot in the table. They have 30 points in 22 games this season. Adelaide United won the previous game against Brisbane Roar FC 1-0.

Also Read | Sydney FC win 3-1 to edge closer to the A-League Premier's Plate

WEL vs ADL live: WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction and team news

Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Walter Scott, Louis Fenton, Steven Taylor, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Callum McCowatt, Sam Sutton, David Ball, Brandon Wilson, Ben Waine, Gary Hooper

Adelaide United: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction: WEL vs ADL playing 11

Goalkeeper: Paul Izzo

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Ryan Strain, Liberato Cacace, Louis Fenton

Midfielders: Ben Halloran (c), Stefan Mauk, Ulises Davila

Forwards: Gary Hooper (vc), David Ball, George Blackwood

Also Read | Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, live stream, h2h, A-League live

WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction: WEL vs ADL Dream11 top picks

Wellington Phoenix: Gary Hooper, Ulises Davila

Adelaide United: George Blackwood, Ben Halloran

WEL vs ADL Dream11 match prediction

Wellington Phoenix are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, A-League live game info

Note: The WEL vs ADL Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The top picks and playing 11 selection do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: wellingtonphoenix.com