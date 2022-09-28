'Well Done Sunil Chhetri': PM Modi Honours 'Captain Fantastic' On Exclusive FIFA Series

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri after the 38-year-old received an exclusive three-episode docuseries based on his life. The series is named ‘Captain Fantastic’ and is available to watch on FIFA+. FIFA released this series to promote Chhetri, who is the third-highest active scorer in men's international football after seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Chhetri has scored 84 goals, while Messi and Ronaldo have scored 90 and 117 goals respectively.

PM Modi congratulates Sunil Chhetri

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India." While Chhetri has often played down the importance of the goals he has scored for his country, one cannot deny his talismanic ability to carry the Indian football team on several occasions. Other than being an inspiration to many because of his personality, he has been one of the key reasons for the growth of football's popularity in the country.

Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India. @chetrisunil11 ⚽️ 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Hh9pGtDhmh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

What is Sunil Chhetri's series based on?

The first episode, titled 'Kick-off,' traces Sunil Chhetri's journey from his childhood days to the day he earned his India debut at the age of 20. The second episode, which is titled 'Mid-game,' tracks the Indian skipper's emergence as one of the bright sparks in the team. Meanwhile, the third and final episode, which is titled 'Extra time,' explains how Chhetri cemented his legacy as a national icon.