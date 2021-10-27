West Ham Vs Man City Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Round 4 Match In India & UK?

In the EFL Cup round of 16 clashes, West Ham United will welcome defending Carabao Cup champions Manchester City to the London Stadium on Thursday, October 28, 12:15 AM IST.

West Ham are currently on a three-match winning streak and in overalls have a very good form, having lost just twice across all competitions, but face a tough opponent in Manchester City who are undefeated in this competition in the last four years and will be aiming at an unprecedented fifth consecutive championship. Here are the details of where one can access the Carabao Cup live streaming.

Carabao Cup live streaming: How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City watch in India?

Football fans in India wanting to watch the Carabao Cup clash between West Ham and Manchester City can watch the live stream on the Voot Select app and website as well as on the Jio TV app. The game will also be broadcast live on Colors Infinity. Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

West Ham vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch the EFL Cup clash in the UK?

The West Ham vs Manchester City match will not be shown live on TV with Sky Sports live streaming the Preston North End vs Liverpool match. Fans can however follow the Sky Sports website for the live match blog. Those still interested in watching how the game went by, can catch the highlights on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

EFL Cup Round of 16: Results and upcoming fixtures

Wednesday, October 27

Arsenal v Leeds - Arsenal won 2-0

Chelsea v Southampton - Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties

QPR v Sunderland - Sunderland won 3-1 on penalties

Thursday, October 28

Stoke City vs Brentford (12:15 am IST)

Preston v Liverpool (12:15 am IST)

West Ham v Man City (12:15 am IST)

Leicester City vs Brighton Hove and Albion (12:15 am IST)

Burnley v Tottenham (12:15 am IST)

When is the Carabao Cup 2021/22 draw?

The Quarter-Final draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Saturday 30 October from 10:30 am BST (3:00 pm IST) with the Quarter-finals slated for December 21 and 22.

