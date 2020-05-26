What Does Der Klassiker Mean? Why Is Dortmund Vs Bayern Called 'Der Klassiker'?

The two powerhouses of German football, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are set to face each other once again on Tuesday in the Bundesliga. Unlike their previous meetings, this time around, Der Klassiker will be played in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this does not take any significance away from the intense clash, which could potentially turn the tide in the race for the league title.

The clash between Dortmund and Bayern is the biggest club football match in Germany. However, unlike the historic rivalries in club football, Der Klassiker does not stem from cultural differences or animosity between the two sets of fans. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the biggest clubs in Germany and have been the only two teams to have won the Bundesliga in the last decade. Der Klassiker meaning when translated to English reads as 'The Classic'.

Despite not having a historic rivalry like the Milan Derby in Serie A, El Clasico in LaLiga and even the Revierderby in Bundesliga (Dortmund and Schalke), the clash between Bayern and Dortmund holds significance, particularly more so since the 2010s, as they have been the only two clubs been battling it out for the Bundesliga title. Combined, they have won 21 of the last 25 Bundesliga titles. Although Bayern have dominated the title picture, Dortmund have always been a constant threat to Bayern's legacy.

Speaking of past records, the two sides have met a total of 125 times in all competitions. Bayern have won 59 encounters while Dortmund have won 33. In Bundesliga, Bayern are 48-26 (win-loss) ahead of Dortmund in 103 matches. When it comes to accolades, Bayern have won a record 29 Bundesliga titles as compared to Dortmund's 8. The most successful club in Germany, Bayern have won a total of 72 trophies (Dortmund - 21).

While the numbers favour the Bavarians, Dortmund have been successful in their own right, especially with a comparatively limited budget and Bayern frequently poaching their star players. Dortmund fans are also considered one of the most passionate fanbases in Europe. The most famous Der Klassiker in recent history was the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League final, held at Wembley Stadium in London. Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 to win the Champions League.

On Tuesday, May 26, 10 pm IST, Dortmund and Bayern will meet for the 104th time in the Bundesliga. Their previous encounter saw Bayern thrash Dortmund 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. This time around, the two teams will be at Dortmund's home, Signal Iduna Park, albeit without the famous Yellow Wall. Bayern are currently ahead of Dortmund in the league table by four points. However, Dortmund could cut that lead to one point, should they pick up a win at the Signal Iduna Park this week. The absence of Thiago for Bayern will also work in their favour as Dortmund look to rock Bayern's iron throne.

