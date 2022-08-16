What Does The FIFA Ban On All India Football Federation Mean For Indian Football?

The international governing body of association football FIFA announced late at night on Monday that, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended with immediate effect. Informing the reason for the suspension, FIFA said that the undue influence on the Indian football governing body from third parties constitutes a serious violation of the status provided by FIFA. With the suspension, India lost their rights to host the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, while suffering several other consequences.

What does the suspension by FIFA mean for Indian football?

The suspension means that India will not host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to be held from October 11-30 2022. It comes as a big blow to Indian football as India will not feature in any international football matches against other countries. The India men’s and women’s national teams, alongside the teams even at the age-group level will be banned from participation in international events.

At the same time, football clubs from India will not be able to participate in AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup, and AFC Champions League tournaments. However, Indian club competitions like the Indian Super League and I-League will be unharmed by the ban and will continue as scheduled originally. However, the biggest upset for India will not be playing in the 2023 AFC Cup Qualifiers.

India have already qualified for the tournament, but the ban will now prevent the team from making no international appearances. This will continue until the AIFF administration regains full control and handle the national body’s daily affairs. It is pertinent to mention that the ban by FIFA will be lifted only after the order to set up a Committee of Administrators (COA) to act as the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed.

More details about the FIFA - AIFF saga

As reported by ANI, announcing their decision, the global football governing body said, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned”. It should be noted that the AIFF or Indian Football team is yet to comment on the suspension.

FIFA’s ban comes after the world football governing body sent out several notices to AIFF. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India decided that 36 state federation members and 36 players would elect an AIFF Executive Committee by August 29 to escape the ban by FIFA. However, the proceedings were delayed after the referred to a letter by FIFA and Asia Football Confederation (AFC) on August 5, suggesting the court’s decision violates the roadmap agreed upon by FIFA and the Indian football governing body.