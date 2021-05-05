What Had Sergio Aguero Said About Man City Winning Champions League? Old Quote Resurfaces

Manchester City booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday night following their dominant 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Riyad Mahrez's brace in the second leg meant that Manchester City will finally make their first-ever appearance at the showpiece event as they look to achieve their European dream. The second leg at the Etihad also marked an emotional moment for Sergio Aguero, who made his final Champions League appearance at the stadium when he came on as a substitute.

Riyad Mahrez scores fantastic brace to help Manchester City reach first ever Champions League final

Manchester City defeated PSG 4-1 on aggregate with Riyad Mahrez scoring a brace in the second leg to help Pep Guardiola's side clinch a 2-0 win. The Manchester City Champions League final will be their first in history and Pep Guardiola's first since 2011. In 2011, Guardiola's Barcelona registered a famous victory over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in the final.

Sergio Aguero Champions League quote resurfaces

Although Sergio Aguero did not have much to do with the tie already sealed when he came on, it was a nice act from Pep Guardiola to let the Premier League legend experience his final Champions League moments at the Etihad Stadium. The Argentine, who leaves behind a long-lasting legacy at Manchester City, is set to exit his boyhood club after a decade of top drawer performances. The striker has scored a staggering 41 goals in the UCL that include 36 for Man City.

With Man City reaching their first UCL final, a Sergio Aguero Champions League quote from 2014 has resurfaced. Aguero had promised Manchester City fans that he will stay at the Etihad until the Cityzens win the Champions League, no matter how long that takes. Speaking at the launch of his autobiography, 'Born To Rise,' back in 2014, he told reporters, "Not only will I stay the four [remaining] years to make it eight here in total, I'll stay beyond that -- until we win it."

Champions League final date: Sergio Aguero could finally fulfil Manchester City UCL dream

A la final #UCL !! Qué noche y qué lindas sensaciones// To #UCL finals! Such great emotion, what a night! ðŸ¤ŸðŸ½ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/D6OYzZFB27 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 4, 2021

And it seems that Sergio Aguero could finally fulfil his promise when Man City take on either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the Champions League final. The Manchester City Champions League final date is set for Saturday, May 29. The final will take place at the iconic venue of the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.