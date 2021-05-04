What Happened To Ansu Fati? Barcelona Youngster Faces Another Surgery

FC Barcelona star Ansu Fati suffered a massive injury in November 2020 and has not featured in the Catalunya outfit jersey since then. The young attacker last featured for FC Barcelona during their 5-2 win over Real Betis and has been out of action since. With the Spanish international missing from Blaugrana's teamsheet for quite some time, we look to answer the question "What happened to Ansu Fati?"

Ansu Fati injury update

The 18-year-old FC Barcelona star was involved with the first team this season where he managed to kickstart the campaign in fantastic fashion scoring five goals in ten games. However, the youngster suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in November and has been left out of action since.

Following the injury, Fati was expected to go under the knife and remain sidelined for up to four months with a return expected to start in January. This would have got the player involved in first-team training in March. However, the teenager's recovery process remained slow which led to further investigation on the player's injury as reports of various complications surrounding Ansu Fati recovery started to float around in Spain.

The youngster suffered from a knee infection and also had to undergo a second operation which delayed his recovery in February. With the 18-year-old attacker still feeling uncomfortable, it was decided that the teenager may need a third operation to fully repair the knee. However, there were a lot of questions raised on whether the youngster had to undergo yet another knee surgery as a third surgery meant that Fati could not feature for Barcelona this season.

After various conflicting rumours, AS have now reported that the attacker has undergone the third surgery on his meniscus and will miss the rest of the ongoing season. The 18-year-old who is Spain's youngest ever goalscorer will also not be available to play for La Roja in the delayed Euro-2020 tournament. He is expected to be back in training and join the first-team group in July and be available to feature for FC Barcelona from the start of the new season.

Barcelona injury news

Just like Fati, Philippe Coutinho suffered from an injury to his meniscus and flew back to his home country for treatment. The midfielder has been in the treatment room since December and is expected to get fit for next season. FC Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite suffered from an ankle injury in late April with the club awaiting the return of the Denmark international. The 29-year-old striker is expected to return to first-team training this month and join FC Barcelona in fighting for the LaLiga title with the Catalunya outfit involved in a fierce chase for the Spanish domestic league title.