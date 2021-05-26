What Happened To Carlo Ancelotti's Ex-wife? Luisa Gibellini Dies Aged 63

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is currently grieving the loss of his ex-wife Luisa Gibellini, who tragically passed away on Monday, May 24, following a long battle with illness. The Italian flew back to his native following the Toffees' 5-0 defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League season after he was informed that Luisa's condition had worsened. Ancelotti was married to Gibellini for 25 years before they split in 2008.

What happened to Carlo Ancelotti's ex-wife? Everton boss grieving Luisa Gibellini death

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed that Luisa Gibellini, ex-wife of Carlo Ancelotti, passed away at the age of 63. Gibellini had been suffering from a long-term illness but her health had deteriorated over the past few weeks. Ancelotti urgently jetted to Italy on Sunday night just after Everton's defeat against Manchester City to be close to her.

Our condolences go out to the Ancelotti family after Carlo’s ex wife and the mother of Davide and Katia, Luisa Gibellini sadly passed away.



RIP Luisa — Toffee TV 🇧🇷🇨🇴🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇪🇳🇴 (@ToffeeTVEFC) May 24, 2021

Luisa Gibellini and Carlo Ancelotti had known each other since they were children and got married in 1983 when the latter was a Roma player. They stayed married for 25 years until 2008 when they decided to take different paths. After their separation, Carlo Ancelotti married Mariann Barrena McClay in 2014 in Vancouver, the bride’s hometown.

Who was Carlo Ancelotti's ex-wife? All you need to know about Luisa Gibellini

Luisa Gibellini was the mother of Carlo's son Davide, who works under his father as Everton assistant, and daughter Katia. According to reports, Luisa was sport-obsessed, particularly interested in football, softball and tennis and had also qualified as a helicopter pilot in 1999. She used to fly Carlo back home after Parma's matches when he was in charge of the Serie A club.

In fact, on the occasion of the famous Perugia-Juventus match on May 14, 2000, the deluge and the defeat that cost the Old Ladt the championship in favour of Lazio, it was Gibellini who flew Ancelotti back to his home in Parma by helicopter. Ancelotti will reportedly be taking time to grieve with his family in Italy before returning to Merseyside.

Ancelotti's 2020-21 season with Everton and career honours

Ancelotti led Everton to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League this season as they rounded off their campaign with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of champions Manchester City.

The 61-year-old Italian is one of the most successful football managers of all time with 20 trophies in total in 26 years of being in the job, winning four of the major five European leagues (LaLiga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1) and three Champions League trophies.

