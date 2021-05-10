What Happened To James Dean? Former Halifax Town, Chorley FC Footballer Found Dead

Former Warrington Town, Chorley FC and AFC Fylden striker James Den was reported missing, with Lancashire Constabulary issuing an appeal for his whereabouts earlier this month. Four days later, a body fitting his description was found on Sunday. Here's a look at what happened to James Dean and the James Dean cause of death -

James Dean footballer: Former Halifax Town striker found dead days after going missing

As per multiple James Dean Halifax Town reports, he was last seen in the Orchard Drive area of Oswaldtwistle near Blackburn on Wednesday at around midnight. A four-day search saw a body fitting the footballer's description in the Moscow Mill Street area after a large group of locals joined cops in searching for him. While the corpse is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of James Dean.

Heartbreaking news regarding former Chorley, Altrincham & Halifax Town striker James Dean.



My thoughts are with his friends & family 💔 pic.twitter.com/xep3I5tT7U — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) May 9, 2021

In an official statement, Lancashire Police said: "Police searching for a missing man have sadly found a body. James Dean, 35, was last seen in the Orchard Drive area of Oswaldtwistle around midnight on Wednesday (May 5). Following extensive police enquiries a body was sadly found in the Moscow Mill Street area around 2.25 pm today (Sunday, May 9). While the body has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Mr Dean. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time".

The Lancashire Police statement also revealed that while the James Dean cause of death is unknown, it is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination of the corpse will take place in due course. Following the Police statement, a host of his former clubs played tribute to the late James Dean with Stalybridge Celtic, Padiham Football club and Ashton Town AFC all paying their respects. Former Blackburn Rovers player Mat Jansen and Harrogate Town also joined in paying homage to the departed striker.

Marine Football Club are saddened to hear the news regarding the death of James Dean.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult period. pic.twitter.com/WL9CBkXKmA — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) May 9, 2021

We're absolutely devastated by this afternoon's news - the thoughts of everyone connected with the club are with James Dean's family & friends #RIPDEANO pic.twitter.com/4NeD8fEaLG — Chorley FC (@chorleyfc) May 9, 2021

James Dean footballer: James Dean Halifax Town career

James Dean began his career at Great Harwood Town before stints at Clitheroe, Northwich Victoria and Stalybridge Celtic. After a move to Bury in 2007, James made four Football League appearances. The 6'3' striker then had a short spell at Stalybridge, before moving to Hyde United, and then Harrogate Town. Dean joined FC Halifax Town in 2009, playing for the club for three years, before signing for AFC Fylde in 2012. n 2013, Dean joined Chorley, helping the club to promotion to the Conference North in his first season at the club. He had spells at Ashton United, Warrington Town, Padiham and Trafford in the subsequent years. He last played for Bamber Bridge in 2019.

(Image Courtesy: Chorley FC Twitter)