What Happened To Leicester City Owner? How Did Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Die?

Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history on Saturday, May 15 thanks to Youri Tielemans's sensational strike as the Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 in front of 22,000 fans at Wembley. Following the game, the Leicester players celebrated their triumph on the pitch along with owner Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha as well. While celebrating the success, there was a fist pump from 'Top' before he looked to the sky, hands together in a prayer-like gesture, as he took a moment to remember his much-loved late father, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. After Leicester paid tribute to their late owner during their celebrations, netizens were then curious to know more on the Leicester City owner death and exactly what happened to Leicester City owner Khun Vichai -

Youri Tielemans dedicated his FA Cup winning goal to former Leicester Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in 2018 💙 pic.twitter.com/1SPGpLXnoV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

Who owns Leicester City? All you need to know about Leicester City's ownership

Leicester City is owned by King Power, a Thai company that operate a vast number of duty-free shops in Thailand and beyond. The chairman of the company is Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who succeeded his father Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2018 after his death. The Foxes are often considered one of the best-run clubs in England, with the King Power ownership, praised for their brilliant gestures to fans when visiting Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

In 2010, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha launched a bid to acquire Leicester City, who played their football in the Championship at that time. The takeover was estimated to have cost the self-made billionaire just over £39 million and involved former chairman Milan Mandaric staying on in the role until the transition to full ownership could be made. Leicester were promoted to the Premier League in 2014 and the following year, won the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri's management.

In 2018, Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash outside their stadium.



His son Aiyawatt took over the club. Winning the FA Cup meant everything to him 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/wqXlg46VWD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

What happened to Leicester City owner Vichai? How did Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha die?

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a tragic helicopter crash after the chopper went down while departing from Leicester’s King Power Stadium on October 27, 2018, although many believe that there is more to the how did Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha die story. Vichai's AgustaWestland AW169 helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the pitch and eyewitnesses described seeing the helicopter spinning before crashing and creating a fireball. The next day, it was confirmed that Vichai, along with the other two passengers and the pilots, had died in the crash.

Vichai was 60 years old at the time of his death and the Leicester City owner death was mourned by many across the football community. He founded his King Power brand in 1989 with a single shop, and his empire has grown into a relative monopoly over Thailand’s duty-free business as well as several outposts all over Asia. King Power also has interests in shopping malls all over Thailand as well as the airline Thai AirAsia. Srivaddhanaprabha won the hearts and minds of many for his generosity and kindness, looking after Leicester fans with free shirts and scarves both at home and away, as well as handing out free beer and snacks for supporters.

Image Credits - AP