What Happened To Mohamed Salah? Egyptian Winger Substituted Before HT During FA Cup Final

Liverpool may have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of winning the elusive quadruple as star winger Mohamed Salah went off injured during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday. The 29-year-old was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 33rd minute when the score was tied at 0-0.

What happened to Mohamed Salah?

Mohamed Salah is believed to have suffered an undisclosed injury as he went down with no players around him. He was seen receiving treatment on his right knee before he was able to walk off the field unaided. Reds coach Jurgen Klopp is expected to provide an update on the Egyptian's injury once the FA Cup final ends.

Mo Salah comes off for Liverpool with an apparent injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/FbxOGlg0BS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2022

If Salah is indeed injured, it would be a major blow for Liverpool, who are chasing the elusive quadruple this season. They have already won the EFL Cup earlier this season and are still in the hunt for the FA Cup (with the scores tied 0-0 at the end of 60 minutes).

Meanwhile, they have also reached the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face Real Madrid on May 28. The only major hindrance in their pursuit of the quadruple is likely to be the Premier League, as they are currently three points behind leaders Manchester City, with just two games remaining in the season.

Mohamed Salah's staggering stats for Liverpool in 2021/22 season

Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah has had another dream season at the club as he is currently leading the Premier League golden boot race with 22 goals in just 34 matches. Moreover, he has also contributed with a staggering 13 assists in the same number of games. His performances have been equally spectacular in the UEFA Champions League as well, as he has found the back of the net on eight occasions in 12 matches.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Chelsea starting XI: Eduoard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcus Alonso, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz