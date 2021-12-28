What Happened To Sofiane Lokar? 30-year-old Algerian Footballer Dies During Match

The footballing world is mourning the death of Algerian footballer Sofiane Lokar, who sadly passed away at the age of just 30 years due to a heart attack. Lokar, who was the captain of Algerian second division side Mouloudia Saida, collapsed during a game on Christmas day, just a week after he tied the knot.

Even though the paramedics made their best efforts to save him, the 30-year old succumbed to the fatal disease. Here is a detailed look at what happened to Sofiane Lokar.

What happened to Sofiane Lokar?

Sofiane Lokar collapsed on the field during Mouloudia Saida's match against Oran Association on Christmas day. According to Turkish outlet SuperHaber, the 30-year old had a collision with his own goalkeeper in the 26th minute, resulting in a suspected head injury. Shortly after, he received treatment for his injury and was declared fit to continue.

However, just nine minutes later, in the 35th minute, Lokar once again collapsed to the floor. The paramedics immediately rushed on the field. However, the medical team could not save Lokar in spite of performing CPR and attempting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Following the tragic incident, the match was suspended, and it is uncertain whether the game will be resumed or replayed.

In another video, the players of both teams can be seen crying in the aftermath of the tragic incident. This disturbing event comes just days after another tragic incident cost Croatian defender Marin Caric his life on Friday. The 23-year old also suffered a heart attack when he collapsed during training. Although the doctors attempted to save him by placing him into a coma, their efforts turned out to be futile.

These shocking incidents come a few months after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed mid-game during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash against Finland. His teammates and the paramedical team did an outstanding job to save his life by providing him CPR and a defibrillator immediately.

Image: Twitter