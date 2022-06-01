What Is UEFA And CONMEBOL's Finalissima? How Does It Work, How Are Teams Decided?

Euro 2020 champions Italy are all set to take on Copa America 2021 winners Argentina in the inaugural edition of the Finalissima, a one-off game between the champions of both continents. The blockbuster clash is set to take place later tonight, starting at 12:15 AM IST on June 2. As the two heavyweights prepare to take on each other, here is a greater look at what is Finalissima and how is the winner decided?

Italy vs Argentina: What is Finalissima?

The CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima features the European champions taking on the Copa America winners in a one-off match that will be played over 90 minutes, which means there will be no penalties. If the scores are tied at the end of full time, then the match will go straight to penalties to decide the winner. This fixture was set up after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on December 15, 2021, to increase the cooperation between the two.

Italy booked their place in the Finalissima after defeating England at Wembley on penalties in the Euro 2020 final to claim their second continental trophy. On the other hand, Argentina reached the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima after defeating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 to end a 28-year wait to claim a trophy and also clinch a record-equalling 15th Copa America title.

Why was the Finalissima introduced?

UEFA and CONMEBOL decided to introduce the Finalissima to increase the cooperation between two of the largest football federations. After the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two associations, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in December, "We are very much looking forward to exploring new opportunities together and we are eagerly awaiting the Finalissima in London in June 2022." This year's Finalissima will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

European champions & Copa America winners' previous meetings

The Finalissima 2022 will mark the third time that the European champions will meet the Copa America winners. In the first such meeting, France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris before Argentina defeated Denmark on penalties eight years later on their home turf at the Mar del Plata.