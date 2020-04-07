Drake Called Didier Drogba His Favourite Player In The World In 2012 And Fans Go Nostalgic

Didier Drogba lived up to his 'big game player' label when he stepped up in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012 at the Allianz Arena. The Ivorian striker scored the crucial equalising header against the Germans to ensure his team reaches the penalty shootouts and also scored the winning penalty. In doing so, Didier Drogba ensured that he would be remembered as one of the greatest Chelsea players of all time after almost single-handedly winning the London club their first Champions League title.

Drogba's son chooses Thierry Henry as his favourite player over

Didier Drogba: "I asked my son 'who's your favourite footballer?' I was waiting for him to say 'you'. He said Thierry Henry." — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 27, 2015

Remember when Drake said Didier Drogba was his favourite player in the world in 2012?

'One of the greatest nights of my life.' @Drake joined us at Stamford Bridge on this day in 2012, to see us beat Benfica to reach the Champions League semi-finals! 🙌 @didierdrogba pic.twitter.com/FzYIXe7CuN — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2020

After helping Chelsea to win the UCL title, Drogba was named Chelsea's greatest ever player in a poll of 20,000 fans conducted by Chelsea's official magazine. Even Canadian hip-hop artist Drake went on to say that Drogba was his favourite player back in 2012. Chelsea have failed to make the final ever since their 2012 outing. Chelsea suffered heavy defeats in the Champions League knockout stages this season to Bayern Munich. Is it somewhat of a payback for 2012?

Lille's Victor Osimhen being compared to Premier League legend Didier Drogba

The next Drogba? 😍



“From the first training sessions we saw that [Osimhen] was a player of different class.



"I said it when he moved to Lille but for me, he might be the next Drogba in the French league."



🗣️ Victor Osimhen's former team-mate Nicolas Penneteau pic.twitter.com/SeH42gYpgY — Goal Singapore (@Goal_SG) April 7, 2020

