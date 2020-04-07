The Debate
Drake Called Didier Drogba His Favourite Player In The World In 2012 And Fans Go Nostalgic

Football News

Throwback to when popular hip-hop artist Drake heaped praise on striker Didier Drogba after the latter won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea.

Drake

Didier Drogba lived up to his 'big game player' label when he stepped up in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012 at the Allianz Arena. The Ivorian striker scored the crucial equalising header against the Germans to ensure his team reaches the penalty shootouts and also scored the winning penalty. In doing so, Didier Drogba ensured that he would be remembered as one of the greatest Chelsea players of all time after almost single-handedly winning the London club their first Champions League title. 

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger blasts French doctors for racist African suggestion

Drogba's son chooses Thierry Henry as his favourite player over 

Also Read | Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic takes on the Drake Toosie Slide Challenge: Watch video

Remember when Drake said Didier Drogba was his favourite player in the world in 2012?

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool trolled after placing non-playing staff on furlough

After helping Chelsea to win the UCL title, Drogba was named Chelsea's greatest ever player in a poll of 20,000 fans conducted by Chelsea's official magazine. Even Canadian hip-hop artist Drake went on to say that Drogba was his favourite player back in 2012. Chelsea have failed to make the final ever since their 2012 outing. Chelsea suffered heavy defeats in the Champions League knockout stages this season to Bayern Munich. Is it somewhat of a payback for 2012? 

Also Read | Drake honours Kobe Bryant with NBA legend's No. 8, No. 24 jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' video

Lille's Victor Osimhen being compared to Premier League legend Didier Drogba

Also Read | Premier League: Paul Pogba singles out Man Utd teammate Phil Jones as most likely own goal scorer

First Published:
