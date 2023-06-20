When Will Lionel Messi Make His Highly-awaited MLS Debut? Inter Miami Owner Reveals Date

Why you’re reading this: Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers of all time. The soon-to-be 36-year-old player will be leaving Paris Saint Germain this month to join David Beckham’s side in Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami for free as the World Cup winner does not want to renew his contract with the French club.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami over a possible return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career against Australia

Inter Miami's cheapest ticket after Messi joined is $1,387

When will Lionel Messi play his debut match for Inter Miami?

According to owner Jorge Mas, Lionel Messi will make his first ever Inter Miami club appearance in a match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul as his debut game for the MLS club. The Leagues Cup match against the Mexico City-based team on June 21 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale might be a watershed event.

Messi has already demonstrated that he still has magic in his boots, netting the quickest goal of his history - and a magnificent one at that - against Australia in a friendly last week, he has shown no signs of slowing down as the player rejected a big money transfer to Saudi Arabia to play against his prime time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

What did Jorge mass say about the future of the MLS?

Lionel Messi's agreement with Inter Miami stands in contrast to David Beckham's subsidized deal with LA Galaxy in 2007. Inter Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, confirmed that there will be no financial support from Major League Soccer (MLS) for Messi's contract, and no rule changes are being made to accommodate his inclusion. Despite this, Mas acknowledges the tremendous responsibility and opportunity that comes with having arguably the greatest football player of all time on their team.

Mas firmly believes that Messi's arrival will revolutionize soccer in the United States, marking a distinct before-and-after era. He emphasizes the significance of this announcement not only for the league but also for the overall football ecosystem in the country. The primary goal is for Messi to contribute to Inter Miami's success, aiming to win trophies and make a substantial impact on the sport.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Mas and his league colleagues recognise the need to fully utilize Messi's presence. Along with Messi, at least one former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, is expected to join Inter Miami. Messi's talks with Inter Miami have advanced significantly. In the near future, an official signing announcement could be made.

In summary, Messi's move to Inter Miami differs from Beckham's transfer to LA Galaxy in terms of financial support from MLS. However, the co-owner recognizes the responsibility and opportunity that come with Messi's presence, anticipating a significant impact on soccer in the United States. The objective is for Messi to contribute to Inter Miami's success, with talks approaching finalization and an official announcement on the horizon.