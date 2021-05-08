Where Is The Champions League Final? Istanbul Final Between Man City-Chelsea In Doubt

The Champions League final scheduled at the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul has been put in jeopardy after the United Kingdom red-listed Turkey amidst the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA, the Champions League organisers, had been expected to confirm details on Friday for the final on May 29, with Manchester City and Chelsea fans expected to be allocated at least 4,000 tickets each for the match in Istanbul. However, reports suggest that the governing body is assessing the situation and are in talks with the English FA for a possible relocation. Here's a look at where is the Champions League final going to be held and the Champions League final venue.

Champions League final UK: Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final to be moved to England?

The UEFA were informed of the UK government's decision to place Turkey on its travel red list and reassessing their options which could result in a change of Champions League final venue. The chances of the game staying in Istanbul are remote unless the players are granted an exemption from having to quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel on their return to the UK. UEFA was forced to move last season's final from Istanbul to Lisbon due to the pandemic, and the Ataturk Stadium is now likely to miss out again.

BREAKING: Turkey added to government’s travel ‘red list’ amid Covid lockdown in country.

The game could be moved to England, but the Wembley Stadium, which hosted the 2013 final, is unavailable after being booked due for the EFL play-offs for the same weekend. Aston Villa have offered Villa Park in Birmingham as an alternate venue should the game be moved to England, but UEFA could also consider taking the game to Lisbon again as Portugal is on the U.K. green list, which allows open travel between the two countries or another venue that would enable fans and players to travel. Lisbon hosted the final three rounds of the competition last summer after the Champions League resumed following the first wave of the pandemic.

While the Chelsea Supporters' Trust has requested that UEFA move the upcoming Champions League final, it is believed that neither Chelsea nor Manchester City are lobbying the governing body for a change of venue. Istanbul, meanwhile, has not hosted a Champions League final since Liverpool's famous triumph over AC Milan in 2005. As per ESPN, the UEFA are yet to make a decision on "Where is the Champions League final" but a decision is set to be announced in due course.

Manchester City will take on Chelsea for the third all-English Champions League final in history when they lock horns at the end of this month. The clash will be Chelsea's third final appearance and their first since 2012, while Man City will be making their debut at the showpiece event. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 29, and will likely kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday in India. The Man City vs Chelsea stream will be available on Sont Ten Network in Indian and on the Sony LIV app.