Where To Watch FA Cup Live In India? FA Cup Quarter-final Fixtures And Live Stream Details

The FA Cup action returns in the UK with the conclusion of the round of 16 of the Champions League as well as the Europa League midweek. The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton among other English heavyweights are set to ply their trade in the final eight of the FA Cup which will be played over the weekend.

Where to watch FA Cup live in India?

Sony Ten 2 has been designated as the official FA Cup channel India broadcast partner. Besides, the FA Cup fixtures will also be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 HD. In terms to other places on where to watch FA Cup live in India, the Sony LIV App is the designated FA Cup quarter-final live stream India partner. Meanwhile, if fans are unable to watch the FA Cup quarter-final live stream India due to internet issues or lack of availabillity as possible reason, live scores and timely match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

FA Cup fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Bournemouth vs Southampton - Saturday, March 20, 5.45 pm

Everton vs Manchester City - Saturday, March 20, 11 pm

Chelsea vs Sheffield United - Sunday, March 21, 7 pm

Leicester City vs Manchester United - Sunday, March 21, 10.30 pm

FA Cup schedule: Everton vs Man City preview

Everton managed to seal a berth in the final eight of the FA Cup following a thrilling 5-4 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard got on to the scoresheet, as they went on to win the game in the extra time play.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's men cruised into the quarter-final round with ease, with a 3-1 victory over Swansea. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored a goal each to win the tie. Although Morgan Whittaker pulled a goal back for Swansea, his efforts turned fruitless with the final whistle.

FA Cup schedule: Leicester City vs Man United

Leicester City succeeded in bagging a close-edged win over Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The game appeared to be heading towards an extra time play at the King Power Stadium following no goals from either side. But Kelechi Iheanacho went on to score in the injury time to win the tie for his side.

Similarly, Man United had a narrow escape against West Ham United in the previous round of the competition. The Hammers succeeded in containing the Man United attacking threat throughout the normal duration of the game, forcing an extra time play. But Scott McTominay rose to the occasion for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he went on to score from a simple finish in the 97th minute.

Image courtesy: Leicester City Twitter