Cristiano Ronaldo's Gigantic Car Collection Consists Of Everything From Ferraris To Audis

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 35 on February 5. He received a heap of wishes from fans and fellow footballers from across the globe. Despite entering the twilight of his career, the global sporting icon continues to impress. He has already scored 19 goals in the Serie A for Juventus this season. The Portuguese superstar was gifted a beautiful Mercedes SUV by wife Georgina Rodriguez on his birthday. Let's take a look at Ronaldo's cars to get some insight into what the Juventus superstar likes to drive around on the streets of Rome.

Georgina Rodriguez gifts Cristiano Ronaldo a Mercedes G63 On 35th Birthday

Georgina Rodriguez gave a car to Cristiano Ronaldo for his birthday! pic.twitter.com/G1FwvMBm8l — Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoalUS) February 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo car collection

Cristiano Ronaldo owns a host of supercars ranging from Aston Martins to Audis, BMWs to Bentleys and Mercedes to Maseratis. Cristiano Ronaldo loves V-12 powered Italian supercars. The Juventus forward owns two Ferraris and a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4. The Aventador is a serious performance machine capable of achieving some high speeds on the race track.

The Agnelli family, who own Juventus and popular car brand Fiat, funded the £99 million that saw Ronaldo join the Italian champions a couple of seasons ago. They will hope that the iconic Portuguese captain will flock to one of their stores and pick up a Fiat to promote the brand.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been shy of showing off his supercars. Cristiano Ronaldo owns these cars - BMW M6, Bentley Continental GTC, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupé, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Audi Q7, Audi RS6 and a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI.

