Who Is Bala Devi? Know All About 1st Indian Woman To Sign Up For A European Football Club

On Thursday, Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Kalpana Datta was asked a Rs 12,50,000-worth question on 'Who became the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract for a European club?' to which she answered correctly "Bala Devi". To those who are wondering who is Bala Devi? Here is all you need to know about the first Indian woman to sign up for a foreign football club

Early in January 2020, Ngangom Bala Devi, the Indian Women's National football team highest goal scorer, became the first Indian woman footballer to bag a contract with a foreign club, singing for Scottish club Rangers FC on an 18-month contract which was recently extended by six months. The player was handed the No.10 jersey and also became the first Asian footballer to represent Rangers FC.

Rangers FC are delighted to announce the signing of Indian Football attacker Bala Devi, subject to international clearance.



— Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) January 29, 2020

The 31-year-old striker has scored 52 goals in 58 appearances for the national side and has raked up over 100+ domestic goals leading the charts in the Indian Women’s League for the past two seasons. Bala Devi was also named the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women’s Player of the Year twice in 2015 and 2016.

Since moving to Rangers FC, Bala Devi's appearances have largely come from the bench with the player being deputed both as a striker and occasionally as a midfielder. Bala Devi has managed to get two goals, first scoring against Motherwell FC in December and the second came recently as a substitute against Spartans FC.

ABAIR TADHAL!!



What a goal from Bala Devi just before the full-time whistle!



FT Spartans FC Women 0 Rangers WFC 5 — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) May 16, 2021

Bala Devi has had an illustrious career so far. Other than having become the first Indian woman to sign up for a European football club, the striker has a good run for India in the 2016 South Asian Games, scoring three goals in five matches. The player also was part of the first Indian Women's team in the SAFF Championship in 2010 and was a key as India won the tournament. The striker scored eight times in five matches, included five goals in a single match against Bhutan, a game in which India won 18-0. The player was also instrumental in helping India win the SAFF Championship in 2014.

