Who Is Brandon Khela? Punjab Teen Signs Professional Contract At Birmingham City

Punjabi teenager Brandon Khela became the first British South Asian footballer ever to sign a professional contract with Championship side Birmingham City. The player with Indian heritage is a second-year scholar and has been rewarded with a contract after his display of heroics in the first 12 months of the scholarship. Khela joins Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as another exciting prospect to have emerged through Birmingham City’s academy.

Brandon Khela contract with Birmingham City

Having signed the professional contract, Brandon Khela is currently reveling in pre-season practice with the senior team at Wast Hills Training Ground. Before signing the senior contract, Khela played for both the Under-18s and Under-23s sides. Following his superlative performance, first-team manager Lee Bowyer rewarded Brandon for his hard work by placing him on the bench against Stoke in a 2-2 draw last season. He received his senior call-up one month after his 17th birthday. Besides Birmingham City, Khela also played for England Under-17s who faced Norway and the USA in away matches.

Khela is a midfielder who can play anywhere in the middle of the park. The youngster started playing football aged three and had the opportunity to join his hometown club Coventry City. However, he decided to move to Birmingham City after being scouted by the club. Brandon Khela at Birmingham City has played in every age-group side of the club.

Brandon Khela at Birmingham City: Midfielder's thoughts on signing his first professional contract

Brandon Khela exuded pride after signing his first professional football contract. While speaking on the BluesTV after signing the professional contract, Khela said, "I am delighted, over the moon, it is a dream come true. Me and my family have been working towards this since I was a kid. Everything has gone into it, I have put my heart and soul into it. I am a centre-midfielder, box-to-box I prefer to play. I can score and create and that is what I am going to try and offer this season and, hopefully, get us further up the table." Besides Khela, Birmingham City also rewarded professional contracts to six second-year scholars for their progress. The other players to receive the contract are Alfie Brooks, Rico Browne, Tommy Fogarty, Rico Patterson, Callum Sullivan and Kieran Wakefield.