Who Is Emerson Royal? Barcelona Bring Back Player From Real Betis As Rebuild Continues

Barcelona transfer news sees the La Liga giants reveal another signing following the acquisition of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia with the Blaugrana outfit announcing the signing of Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal on a two-year deal until 2024. With one more player added to Barcelona signings 2021 bracket this summer, we aim to look at who is Emerson Royal alongside Emerson Royal contract and other details of the transfer.

Who is Emerson Royal? FC Barcelona announce third summer signing

Back in 2019, FC Barcelona and Real Betis had joined hands to co-own the Brazilian defender and sanctioning his move to LaLiga. Previously co-owned by both the clubs, the Emerson Royal contract now sees him become an outright Barcelona player with the Catalan side exercising the option to buy him for £8m.

The Brazilian right-back can be seen as a clever signing by FC Barcelona with Emerson Royal stats revealing how the defender has been excellent going up and down on the right-wing for Real Betis, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists during his time with the Andalusian club. The 22-year-old has been playing in LaLiga since 2019 and has a good experience of featuring in the Spanish top-flight under his belt. With the future of Sergio Roberto under question, the signing of Emerson Royal will see him play second fiddle to Sergino Dest and be a part of the FC Barcelona squad in the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona signings 2021

The 22-year-old right-back is set to be Barcelona's latest signing with the Catalan Club getting work done swiftly in the transfer market. He is the first player FC Barcelona will pay a transfer fee for as Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia were acquired on a free transfer from Premier League outfit Manchester City. Alongside the Man City duo and Emerson Royal, FC Barcelona are expected to announce a few more signings next week with club president Joan Laopta looking to make a major overhaul in the squad ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is also rumoured to join former Holland manager and current FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman in Spain with Lyon attacker Memphis Depay also expected to join his former Dutch national team head coach in the summer.

Apart from the latest signings, the Blaugrana side will also be hoping to cement the future of club manager Ronald Koeman and team captain Lionel Messi as the two see their contract with FC Barcelona expire at the end of this month. While Lionel Messi is yet to decide upon his future and put pen to paper to extend his stay with the LaLiga giants, FC Barcelona's management is rumoured to be evaluating Ronald Koeman's future and is expected to share an update on the manager next week.