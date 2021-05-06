Who Is Thiago Silva's Wife? Isabele Da Silva's Timo Werner Video Goes Viral After UCL Win

Thiago Silva's wife Isabele da Silva gathered the spotlight on Wednesday after she was seen praising Timo Werner following the German striker's heroics that saw him score for Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid. She shared a video on her Instagram account which went viral as it consisted of Isabele da Silva praising his husband's teammate. With the veteran defender's better half becoming a hot topic for fans across the globe we look to answer the question, "Who is Thiago Silva's wife?"

Who is Thiago Silva's wife?

Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle da Silva, is a Brazilian international who was born in Rio de Janeiro. She and Thiago Silva grew up in the same neighbourhood and have been childhood sweethearts. The two dated each other for a couple of years since the start of the 2000s and went on to tie the knot in May 2005.

Thiago Silva wife Timo Werner video: Isabele da Silva praises her "German friend"

Earlier, Thiago Silva's wife had criticised Timo Werner during the first leg of the semi-finals against Real Madrid in Spain. The German forward missed many chances last week and had a poor outing in front of the goal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The Chelsea striker did not have a good time against the reigning LaLiga champions and missed many opportunities which saw the match end in a 1-1 draw. Chelsea failed to score more away goals and win the match though they dominated throughout the 90 minutes.

Isabele da Silva had shared her reactions on the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Instagram and was seen criticising Timo Werner. In the video, she looks to take a dig at the German forward and stated that on every team she goes (supports), there is a striker who keeps missing goals.

However, Timo managed to learn to form his mistakes and was superb against Los Blancos in the second leg. He gave Chelsea an important lead at Stamford Bridge scoring from four yards out on Wednesday. The 25-year-old attacker nodded the ball into the net converting Kai Havertz's lobbed shot which hit the crossbar into a goal that set the tone for Chelsea. The Blues of London went on to record a 2-0 win over Real Madrid and qualified for the Champions League final.

Following Werner's 28th minute strike, Isabele shared yet another video with her followers where she is seen praising the German striker. She directs her message towards Timo Werner and is seen saying, "You know how to score a goal. You're the best, my friend!"

Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final date

Following the emphatic win over Real Madrid, the London outfit booked a spot for themselves in the finals of the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side will take on Manchester City in an all-English UCL final. The Champions League final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 29 May with UEFA confirming that both the teams are set to have around 4,000 tickets for the Final of the competition.