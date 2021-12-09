Who Is Zidane Iqbal? Know The 1st British South Asian To Play Alongside Ronaldo At Man Utd

Zidane Iqbal, the 18-year-old professional footballer from England, scripted history on Thursday when he took the field for Manchester United in a Champions League clash against Young Boys. Iqbal has become the first British South Asian footballer to play for Manchester United in the club's century-old history. The Manchester-born player signed his first professional contract with United in April this year. Iqbal was named in United's squad and he trained with the senior team on Tuesday ahead of Young Boys' visit to Old Trafford.

Iqbal made history on December 8 after he played his maiden senior game for United, thus becoming the club's first British South Asian footballer. Iqbal entered the field of play towards the backend of the game as Jesse Lingard's substitute. Iqbal got the opportunity to make his debut in the Champions League match against the Swiss side as United has already secured qualification and top spot in Group F with 11 points.

"It feels amazing, I've been working my whole life for this opportunity, it's a dream come true, it's just the start and hopefully I can keep pushing on," Iqbal said while speaking to MUTV after the match against Young Boys. Iqbal made his senior team debut for Manchester United wearing No. 73 on his back.

Who is Zidane Iqbal?

Iqbal was born in Manchester, England to a Pakistani father and Iraqi mother. Iqbal started playing the game at a very young and gradually moved up the ladder to play for the local side Sale United. Iqbal was spotted by Manchester United scouts in 2012 and was offered a spot in the club's youth team. In 2021, Iqbal finally received his maiden senior team call-up after he signed his first professional contract with the club.

Iqbal is eligible to play for England, Pakistan, and Iraq at the international level. The attacking mid-fielder currently plays for Iraq and has represented the country at the youth international level. He received his maiden call up to the Iraq U23s in September this year. Iqbal made his U23 debut for Iraq the same month against UAE U23. In October 2021, Iqbal scored his first goal for Iraq U23 as captain of the side.

Image: ManchesterUnited/Twitter

