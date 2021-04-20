Who Owns Juventus? Juventus Net Worth, Owner, Club History And All About Agnelli Family

On Sunday, a dozen on top clubs across Europe announced their decision to break away and form a European Super League, which will rival the UEFA Champions League. However, reports claim that Juventus were one of the key members in the founding of the Super League. Here's a look at who owns Juventus and the Juventus net worth after the Bianconeri reportedly agreed to quit their committee positions with UEFA and the ECA to join the Super League.

Juventus history and honours

Juventus were formed in 1897 and are the most successful club in Italy. The Old Lady have won 36 official league titles, 13 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles, being the record holder for all these competitions; two Intercontinental Cups, two European Cups / UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners' Cup. They are currently managed by Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus owners masterminded Super League?

The news of the Super League has rocked European football over the past few days after AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur all made a joint statement to confirm plans of forming a new European Super League. However, reports suggest that one of the Juventus owners, Andrea Agnelli was the mastermind behind planning the Super League and brought the idea forward to the other 11 'founding members'.

This was the main argument from Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, behind the Super League, about fans losing interest with the current state of football. pic.twitter.com/9D4Ay7iUf6 — Kwasi Owusu-Ansah (@KwasiOAnsah1) April 19, 2021

Who owns Juventus?

The Agnelli family hold a 63.8% stake in the club, while Lindsell Train (10.0%), an investment management company and Free Float (26.2%), the portion of its shares that can be publicly traded, also have minority stakes in the company. Since May 19, 2010, Andrea Agnelli has been chairman of Juventus and Lamse, a holding company for which he is a founding shareholder since 2007. Agnelli recently resigned as president of ECA in a bid to take up the role of vice-chairman for the Super League.

#SuperLeague official statement



Chairman: Florentino Perez (Real Madrid)

Vice-chairman: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus)

Vice-chairman: Joel Glazer (Man United)



Andrea Agnelli is set to resign as president of ECA.

Juventus net worth: Agnelli family net worth details

As per reports, Juventus are currently worth a whopping $15 billion. It is believed that the Agnelli family are one of the richest families in world football and are worth around $13.5 billion, which is a massive part of the Andrea Agnelli net worth. The Agnelli family is an Italian multi-industry business dynasty founded by Giovanni Agnelli, who was one of the original founders of Piedmont, which later became the FIAT Motor Company. They have managed Juventus almost continuously since 1923. The relation between the club and the dynasty is the oldest and longest in national sport.

