Who Owns Villarreal? Villarreal Owner Fernando Roig Net Worth, Connection With LaLiga Club

Villarreal will be heading into their first major European final when they take on Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday. The game is set to be played in Gdansk, Poland with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27. Here's a look at who owns Villarreal, who is Fernando Roig and what is his net worth.

Who owns Villarreal? Who is Fernando Roig?

Fernando Roig bought the Liga side for €432,000 ($528,000) and has been the Villarreal owner for over 24 years. Under his ownership, the club has become a staple in LaLiga while competing for places in the Champions League and the Europa League. Roig's investment turned a small community team from Valencia into one with state of the art facilities with much-needed cash injection setting them up for success. Roig has helped the club be one of the most recognisable teams from Spain across the globe, despite being a low-profile team compared to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and regional rivals Valencia. The Villarreal owner has managed to main the club's local connect and cultural core, despite the recent modernisation and increased cash influx.

Roig has brought stability with his managerial hires, with Unai Emery being the latest in a long list of successful hires which includes the likes of Manuel Pellegrini and Marcelinho. Roig has had his dark days as Villarreal owner with the club being relegated from LaLiga in 2012, but he has done well to steer the ship and keep them on the European periphery. Roig will not be in the stands in Gdansk on Wednesday night when Villarreal play their biggest game in history against Manchester United. He was isolated at home after having contracted coronavirus but was cleared to travel after a negative PCR test. Nonetheless, UEFA have denied him permission suggesting not enough time had elapsed. A win will be a fair reflection of how Villarreal have evolved under Roig's ownership, with a small town of around 50,000 tasing success in Europe.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig will not be in attendance at Europa League final tonight v #MUFC following UEFA decision. Roig travelled to Gdansk by private jet after recovering from Covid, but UEFA now say that insufficient time has elapsed. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) May 26, 2021

Fernando Roig net worth

As per Forbes, the Fernando Roig net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $1.8 billion. Roig owns ceramics firm Pamesa as well as a 9% stake in Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona. His brother Juan Roig is the CEO and majority shareholder, while his wife Hortensia Herrero owns 28% of the supermarket chain. The brothers took over the chain when it only had eight stores in 1981, but have now have turned it into one of Europe's largest food retailers, with more than 1,600 supermarkets. Roig made his money from ceramics, an important local industry, further establishing his connection with Villarreal.

