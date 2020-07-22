Who Was Jordan Sinnott? Why Was The 25-year-old English Footballer Manslaughtered?

A 25-year-old footballer named Jordan Sinnott was killed early this year, leading to an atmosphere of outrage in England. The footballer succumbed to injuries after being punched to the ground back in January this year. However, some questions that have been doing the rounds such as - Who was Jordan Sinnott, how was Jordan Sinnott killed, details on the Jordan Sinnott funeral and the Jordan Sinnott career summary, that need to be addressed.

Who was Jordan Sinnott? Jordan Sinnott career

Jordan Sinnott, an English footballer, played as a midfielder. He was the son of a former footballer, Lee Sinnott, who happens to be a former Huddersfield Town captain. Most recently, the late midfielder was plying his trade with Northern Premier League outfit Matlock Town. He made his professional debut with Huddersfield Town, spending three seasons at the club, before being loaned out to fourth-tier side Bury FC.

Who was Jordan Sinnott?: How was Jordan Sinnott killed?

Jordan Sinnott suffered fatal injuries after he was involved in an altercation during a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire. The scuffle took place on the night of January 25, resulting in skull and brain injuries for Sinnott. The footballer died the very night of the attack, with the court now hearing the case against the two accused for the manslaughter.

During the hearing of the case, it was revealed that Jordan Sinnott along with two of his friends came across one of the accused killers, Kai Denovan at The Vine Pub. The court was informed by the prosecution that Denovan complained to Sinnott that the footballer was a 'good-looking lad', while Denovan himself was 'fat and ginger.'

Who was Jordan Sinnott?: The main accused denies murder

Jordan Sinnott's agreement to Denovan's 'fat and ginger' claims provoked him. Denovan's co-defendant Cameron Matthews has pleaded guilty for the attack on the 25-year-old footballer, admitting that he was the one to strike the fatal punch at him. However, Denovan is yet to accept his involvement in the manslaughter, although he accepts to have driven the attack on Sinnott. According to the recent updates, the trial still continues.

Who was Jordan Sinnott?: Jordan Sinnott Funeral

🙏 | Today we host the funeral - and celebrate the life - of Jordan Sinnott.



👕 | 8️⃣6️⃣2️⃣ @JordanShirts are on display, paying tribute...#BCAFC | #CityForAll pic.twitter.com/9ztIz5R9kK — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) March 4, 2020

The death of Jordan Sinnot sparked outrage among the footballing community. The Jordan Sinnot Funeral took place on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 pm. League Two side Bradford City announced that the Jordan Sinnott funeral would take place at Utilita Energy Stadium, its home ground. The funeral was marked by the venue decorated by 800 donated shirts, with hundreds in attendance.

