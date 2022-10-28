Why Barcelona Need To Play Two Extra Games To Even Qualify For UEFA Europa League?

La Liga giants Barcelona’s season goes from bad to worse as after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), they would now have to play two more games to even qualify for the UEFA Europa League (UEL). The Catalan heavyweights were knocked out of the UCL before even kicking a ball this past week after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen to move comfortably clear of Xavi’s side.

While Barcelona had an incredibly difficult group, few expected them to be knocked out before even playing their fifth group stage game. Following what has been an embarrassing campaign so far in Europe, here is a look at why will the Blaugrana need to play two extra games to qualify for the UEL.

Why does Barcelona need to play extra games to qualify for UEL?

Even though this year was anticipated to be a successful season after some marquee signings in the summer, it has turned into a disappointment after Barcelona was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. The Catalan giants managed to win just one game in their group, losing both legs to Bayern Munich, and suffering a draw and a loss against Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan.

Following the UCL knockout, Barcelona will need to play two more games to qualify for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 as they dropped into this competition from the UCL. The two play-off rounds will be played on February 16 and 23, while the draw for the UEL Round of 16 will be made on November 7.

Barcelona continue to dominate La Liga despite UCL disappointment

The disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League seems to have made little difference to Barcelona's domestic campaign as they currently sit in second place in the La Liga standings with 28 points, just three points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Moreover, the only defeat that the Blaugrana (9W, 1D) have suffered so far in Spain's top division was also against Los Blancos. Xavi's side will now face Valencia over the weekend before they face their dead rubber encounter in the UCL against Viktoria Plzen on November 1.