Why Did Antonio Conte Leave Inter Milan? Serie A Champions' Situation Explained

After helping Inter Milan become Serie A champions after a decade long wait, Antonio Conte has shockingly decided to part ways with the Nerazzurri. Prior to this year, Inter last lifted the Scudetto in the 2009/10 season. Since then AC Milan lifted the Serie A title once in the 2010/11 season and after them, it has been all Juventus, who have won the Scudetto from the 2011/12 season to the 2019/20 season. So, why did Antonio Conte leave Inter Milan despite having such a successful season with the club?

Why did Antonio Conte leave Inter Milan?

Inter Milan announced on Wednesday that Antonio Conte had left his position as head coach three weeks after he led the club to the Serie A title. The club said in a statement, "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club's history."

According to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club decided to part ways with Antonio Conte because they needed to cut their operating costs amid the coronavirus pandemic. The newspaper claimed Inter wanted to cut salary costs by 15-20% with player departures also necessary. However, Conte is believed to have not been keen to work with such a "downsized" project.

The Inter Milan financial problems were clear ever since the club was one of the 12 that had planned to launch a breakaway European Super League before backing out. The club is believed to have upwards of €500 million in debt due to both the coronavirus pandemic and ambitious spending. It is believed that the majority owner, the Chinese retailer Suning, is dealing with the effects of a state-sponsored bailout and that he has also been actively seeking new club investors. The high profile players signed by Conte during his tenure include the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi.

Will Antonio Conte next club be Real Madrid? Gary Lineker believes the Antonio Conte Real Madrid deal is a real possibility

With Zinedine Zidane having reportedly left Real Madrid with immediate effect, Gary Lineker believes that Antonio Conte next club could indeed be the LaLiga giants. Lineker gave his thoughts by replying to Fabrizio Romano's tweets about Zidane leaving Real Madrid. Considering Conte wants to be at a club that is financially stable and has high ambitions, an Antonio Conte Real Madrid deal could indeed be a real possibility.